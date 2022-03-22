Skip to main content
Rams GM Les Snead: Team Would ‘Definitely’ Want Odell Beckham Jr. Back

The Rams’ wide receiver room has already undergone significant upheaval this offseason, with the acquisition of Allen Robinson and the trade of Robert Woods to Tennessee. Now, it appears the team’s front office is looking to keep a key contributor in the fold for 2022: Odell Beckham Jr.

Los Angeles general manager Les Snead told reporters that the team is “definitely” keen on re-signing Beckham, who’s currently a free agent and is recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the Super Bowl.

“He’s someone that we definitely want back,” Snead said. “A little big more complex situation based on the injury. We envision it being similar but different circumstances to last year. When Odell is ready to play, we’d appreciate him being part of (the Rams).”

After being waived by the Browns, Beckham signed with the Rams in November and appeared in eight regular-season games, hauling in 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns. He assumed a larger role in the passing game during the postseason, notching 21 grabs for 288 yards and two scores across four games.

Robinson’s deal with Los Angeles is worth $46.5 million—with $30 million guaranteed—over three years. The team also has reigning Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp, along with former second-round pick Van Jefferson. Robinson was hampered by injuries and a subpar Bears passing attack last season, but averaged 100 receptions and nearly 1,200 yards in the two years prior.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Rams coverage, go to Ram Digest 

