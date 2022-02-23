Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. Confirms Successful Knee Surgery, Announces Birth of His Child

Odell Beckham Jr. took to social media early on Wednesday morning to announce two pieces of good news: successful knee surgery and the birth of his son.

Less than two weeks after becoming a Super Bowl champion with the Rams, the 29-year-old wide receiver revealed the pair of major life updates Wednesday on Instagram

Beckham tore his ACL during the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals, which caused him to miss the second half of Los Angeles’s 23–20 victory. He revealed in his latest Instagram post that he underwent surgery on Tuesday, nine days after the game.

“The stars are all aligned; surgery was a success,” he wrote. “Like I’ve said all along, ‘IT WAS WRITTEN.’ I’m just sticking to the script and seeing where God will take me. Honestly I’ve been through so much to get to where I’m at.. I duggg deep, and figured out a lot about myself along the way. If there’s one thing I can take from all the work and growth, it is that I AM as resilient as they come. Too much heart to not keep walkin in faith! Lol I know yall probably tired of hearing me say this every year now ‘this my year’ BUT IM GON BE BACK!!! U better believe imma be back, and imma be back better than ever before. I mean that (stuff) from the bottom of my heart. Filled wit LOVE and gratitude. I wanna thank u all for the love and support, this is not the end; but only the beginning to everything I’ve ever dreamed of. LUV.”

SI Recommends

In the same Instagram post, Beckham revealed pictures of his newborn son with girlfriend Lauren Wood. There had been questions prior to the Super Bowl about what the Rams receiver would do if his child was born on the day of the game, but thankfully, Zydn waited until after L.A.’s victory to arrive.

“2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth!” Beckham wrote. “The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me ... a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born (and) at that moment, I knew my life changed for the better. Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all... EFFORTLESSLY! Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because I now know with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much. And so the journey continues.”

With two major milestones now in the rearview mirror, Beckham will look ahead to the 2022 offseason. The 29-year-old receiver will enter free agency, where he will hope to find a place to play next year and beyond. 

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

lia-neal-my-story-lead
Olympics

Be the Representation You Want to See

By winning a bronze medal in London 2012 and a silver in Rio 2016, U.S. swimmer Lia Neal became the first Black woman to compete in multiple Olympics. Now retired, the 27-year-old reflects on embracing her responsibility as a role model and details the work she’s doing to increase diversity in the predominantly white sport of swimming.

By Lia Neal
villanova-uconn
College Basketball

SI:AM | UConn–Villanova Was Everything Great About College Basketball

A classic clash in the Big East.

By Dan Gartland
Joaquin Niemann of Chile tees off on the fourth hole during the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.
Play
Fantasy

Honda Classic DFS: Joaquin Niemann, Daniel Burger Anchor Solid Lineups

As the PGA Tour heads to Florida, we've got a pair of Honda Classic DFS lineups that could be productive this weekend.

By SI Fantasy Staff
USATSI_9597417
MMA

Q&A: Gegard Mousasi on Upcoming Title Defense, Israel Adesanya and More

Mousasi chats with SI before putting his middleweight belt on the line against Austin Vanderford at Bellator 275.

By Justin Barrasso
Connecticut players celebrate after regaining possession of the ball in the final second of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Hartford, Conn.
Play
Betting

UConn's Late Free Throws Against Villanova Steal Win From Bettors

UConn forward Andre Jackson's free-throw strategy with two-tenths of a second remaining against Villanova on Tuesday affected those who bet the game's spread.

By Matt Ehalt
Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts after losing a point at the 2021 U.S. Open.
Tennis

Zverev Kicked Out of Mexican Open After Attacking Ump Chair

The 24-year-old was disqualified from the tournament early Wednesday morning.

By Associated Press
Auburn's Jabari Smith with the text 'Piece of Cake'
College Basketball

The NBA Draft’s Projected Top Pick Is Making It Look Easy

Jabari Smith’s stay at Auburn will be short—but first, the 6'10" star with a perfect jumper wants a national title.

By Jeremy Woo
tom-brady-patriots-salary
Play
NFL

Tom Brady Spent Years Playing for Less—and We Might Never Know Why

He’s a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer. But Brady will never make the Business of Football Hall of Fame.

By Andrew Brandt