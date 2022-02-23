Odell Beckham Jr. took to social media early on Wednesday morning to announce two pieces of good news: successful knee surgery and the birth of his son.

Less than two weeks after becoming a Super Bowl champion with the Rams, the 29-year-old wide receiver revealed the pair of major life updates Wednesday on Instagram.

Beckham tore his ACL during the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals, which caused him to miss the second half of Los Angeles’s 23–20 victory. He revealed in his latest Instagram post that he underwent surgery on Tuesday, nine days after the game.

“The stars are all aligned; surgery was a success,” he wrote. “Like I’ve said all along, ‘IT WAS WRITTEN.’ I’m just sticking to the script and seeing where God will take me. Honestly I’ve been through so much to get to where I’m at.. I duggg deep, and figured out a lot about myself along the way. If there’s one thing I can take from all the work and growth, it is that I AM as resilient as they come. Too much heart to not keep walkin in faith! Lol I know yall probably tired of hearing me say this every year now ‘this my year’ BUT IM GON BE BACK!!! U better believe imma be back, and imma be back better than ever before. I mean that (stuff) from the bottom of my heart. Filled wit LOVE and gratitude. I wanna thank u all for the love and support, this is not the end; but only the beginning to everything I’ve ever dreamed of. LUV.”

In the same Instagram post, Beckham revealed pictures of his newborn son with girlfriend Lauren Wood. There had been questions prior to the Super Bowl about what the Rams receiver would do if his child was born on the day of the game, but thankfully, Zydn waited until after L.A.’s victory to arrive.

“2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth!” Beckham wrote. “The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me ... a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born (and) at that moment, I knew my life changed for the better. Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all... EFFORTLESSLY! Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because I now know with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much. And so the journey continues.”

With two major milestones now in the rearview mirror, Beckham will look ahead to the 2022 offseason. The 29-year-old receiver will enter free agency, where he will hope to find a place to play next year and beyond.

