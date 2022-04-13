Reggie Jackson Upset Dodgers Pulled Clayton Kershaw in Perfect Game

When the Dodgers pulled Clayton Kershaw through seven perfect innings on Wednesday, many people throughout the game of baseball had strong opinions on the matter.

One particular figure who wasn’t happy is Hall-of-Fame outfielder Reggie Jackson, who believed Kershaw should’ve been given the chance to make history.

“Clayton Kershaw Perfect game 80 pitches, take him OUT !!!!!,” Jackson tweeted. “WHAT THE! what’s the game coming to?1 of the era’s best, and you take him out with a perfect game in the 7th, 7-0 Dodgers winning. Take him OUT! THIS IS BASEBALL PLEASE PEOPLE THAT HAVE NEVER PLAYED GET OUT OF ITS WAY.”

After the game, Kershaw explained he believes manager Dave Roberts made the “right choice” by pulling him, since the lefty isn’t built-up enough to throw more than 80 pitches. He also explained if there was anything to blame, it was the lockout that forced a short Spring Training.

Jackson currently works as a special advisor for the Astros, a title he has held since the beginning of the 2021 season.

