The Full Context Behind Baker Mayfield’s Viral ‘Cubicle’ Line

On Wednesday, Baker Mayfield made headlines by appearing on the YNK: you know what I mean? podcast. He talked about feeling “disrespected” by the Browns, and how he thinks the Seahawks make the most sense as his next team.

However, his most viral quote was about the fans. Mayfield wondered out loud what it would be like to heckle fans at their own jobs.

“I would love to show up at somebody’s cubicle and boo the s--- out of them, and watch them crumble,” he said.

Mayfield did mention that he’s “wrong for saying that,” but he did say it nonetheless.

The entire conversation, however, was a more nuanced conversation about playing through injuries. Leading up to the viral quote, Mayfield explained his shoulder injury from last year, in which he fractured a bone after dislocating his shoulder mid-game.

“I was blessed to be drafted in the position I was in, so financially I can sit out of that game and know that I’m in a different position where I can come back when I’m healthy and be fine,” Mayfield said. “Guys that are paycheck-to-paycheck and are trying to earn a spot, that’s not an option.”

Mayfield mentioned how grateful he was to have his degree and not necessarily need football, but that’s not the case for every player. When fans criticize player performance, it means more to some players because of how much the opportunity to play in the league means to them.

“It’s these guys’ livelihood,” he said. “I was blessed to grow up here [Austin] and grow up from a family that raised me—I got my education, I got my degree, but you look at bunch of other sad stories. If guys don’t play ball, then bad s--- happens. That’s their way out.”

However, Mayfield still acknowledged how difficult last year was on him and those around him.

“This past year was rough,” he said. “It was rough on me, my family, I mean it sucked.”

