Baker Mayfield’s time with the Browns is likely over, and he is still waiting to see where he will play next season.

However, Mayfield does think one team makes the most sense. While appearing on the YNK: you know what I mean? podcast, Mayfield named the Seahawks as a team that stands out as a potential landing spot.

“About a week-and-a-half ago I would’ve said Indianapolis,” Mayfield said. “Seattle would probably be the most likely option, but even then I have no idea.”

The Seahawks are currently looking for a new quarterback after trading Russell Wilson to the Broncos in March. Right now, Seattle’s quarterback depth chart includes Drew Lock and Jacob Eason, and the team also owns the No. 9 pick in the draft.

After the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson, it was reported that Mayfield’s first choice was to play for Indianapolis. The Colts were in the quarterback market until they traded for former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

Mayfield’s camp has reportedly engaged in preliminary discussions with Seattle and Carolina as potential destinations. However, for now, Mayfield’s contract seems to have stalled any progress on a trade.

Mayfield opened up about plenty of topics on this podcast appearance, also explaining how he feels “disrespected” by the Browns.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Seattle Seahawks coverage, check out All Seahawks.