A report published in The Telegraph on Wednesday linked golfer Bubba Watson to the Greg Norman-led Saudi golf tour, the LIV Golf Invitational Series, that is being developed with the intention of competing with the PGA Tour.

Following being linked to the Saudi golf league, Bubba Watson posted a curious tweet providing a layout of his upcoming schedule. The tweet listed PGA Tour events only, with Watson mentioning that he is hoping to play well enough to qualify for the U.S. Open and the Open Championship this summer. The tweet appeared to be a direct response to The Telegraph‘s suggestion that Watson would be participating in Saudi-led events.

The Greg Norman and Saudi Arabian-backed golf tour has been the subject of much criticism over the last several months, most notably for Phil Mickelson’s open, candid and controversial comments involving the reasoning for his involvement that directed pointed criticism at the PGA Tour.

The allure of the LIV Golf Invitational Series is clear: money.

The eight-event tour that is slated to begin this summer at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England will feature far larger purses than those offered on the PGA Tour for tournament fields that will often be much smaller than PGA events.

For example, the Centurion event that will begin the eight-event slate will feature a $25 million purse for a 48-player field. The other events will be similar in payout to the players participating in the tournaments.

Kevin Na, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter were other names mentioned in the report that connected Watson to the LIV Tour.

