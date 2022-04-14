Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard

Bubba Watson Posts Curious Schedule Tweet After Rumors Surface of His Saudi League Interest

A report published in The Telegraph on Wednesday linked golfer Bubba Watson to the Greg Norman-led Saudi golf tour, the LIV Golf Invitational Series, that is being developed with the intention of competing with the PGA Tour.

Following being linked to the Saudi golf league, Bubba Watson posted a curious tweet providing a layout of his upcoming schedule. The tweet listed PGA Tour events only, with Watson mentioning that he is hoping to play well enough to qualify for the U.S. Open and the Open Championship this summer. The tweet appeared to be a direct response to The Telegraph‘s suggestion that Watson would be participating in Saudi-led events.

The Greg Norman and Saudi Arabian-backed golf tour has been the subject of much criticism over the last several months, most notably for Phil Mickelson’s open, candid and controversial comments involving the reasoning for his involvement that directed pointed criticism at the PGA Tour.

The allure of the LIV Golf Invitational Series is clear: money.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The eight-event tour that is slated to begin this summer at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England will feature far larger purses than those offered on the PGA Tour for tournament fields that will often be much smaller than PGA events.

For example, the Centurion event that will begin the eight-event slate will feature a $25 million purse for a 48-player field. The other events will be similar in payout to the players participating in the tournaments.

Kevin Na, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter were other names mentioned in the report that connected Watson to the LIV Tour.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

LSU coach Ed Orgeron
Play
College Football

Orgeron Makes Bold Prediction for Notre Dame in Freeman Era

The former LSU coach has high hopes for the new leader in South Bend.

By Michael Shapiro
bryan reynolds
Play
MLB

Report: Pirates Agree to Two-Year Contract With Bryan Reynolds

The All-Star starter in 2021 will make more than $13 million over the next two seasons.

By Nick Selbe
Ukraine fans before a World Cup qualifer
Soccer

Ukraine to Play World Cup Qualifying Playoff on June 1

The March playoff semifinal was postponed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

By Andrew Gastelum
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ziaire Williams (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn.
Play
Betting

NBA Western Conference Betting Preview: Suns Ready for Repeat Finals Appearance

The Suns are massive favorites (+125) at SI Sportsbook to win the Western Conference again, followed by the Warriors and Grizzlies.

By Kyle Wood
Courtesy Adli Edwards
MMA

The Weekly Takedown: Edwards has Career-Making Opportunity at Bellator 277

The rising featherweight enters Bellator 277 as a massive underdog against Aaron Pico but says 'a lot of people are going to be surprised.'

By Justin Barrasso
Shaquille O'Neal speaks at the NBA hall of fame.
Play
Extra Mustard

Shaq Avoids Painful Wager Thanks to Hornets Loss in Play-In Game

The NBA Hall of Famer was so confident the Hawks would win, he put his hand on the line.

By Daniel Chavkin
Urban Meyer with the Jaguars.
Play
Extra Mustard

Urban Meyer Asked If He Didn’t Know Who Aaron Donald Was

He was fired after going 2–11 with the Jaguars.

By Joseph Salvador
john-sterling-yankees
Play
Extra Mustard

Watch: Yankees Announcer John Sterling Bungles Home Run Call

The famous New York play-by-play commentator hilariously made the wrong call on the final out of the eighth inning on Wednesday night.

By Mike McDaniel