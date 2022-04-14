Skip to main content
Floyd Mayweather Offers $20M Wager to NFL Teams Willing to Sign Antonio Brown

When Antonio Brown made his dramatic exit from the Buccaneers’ game against the Jets in Week 17 last season, many considered the NFL career of the seven-time Pro Bowler to be done.

However, Brown recently stated he wanted another chance in the league and Hall-of-Fame boxer Floyd Mayweather believes the Super Bowl champion receiver deserves another chance. Mayweather spoke on The Pivot podcast, saying that Brown is “really misunderstood.”

“He just wants to be treated fair,” Mayweather said. “And this is for any team that’s watching right now. We’ll make them a deal: if they sign AB and AB go through the whole season, no problems at all, and then they gotta give us $20 million. But if he mess up, then we’ve gotta give them $20 million. So if any team want to match that, you know, reach out to us.”

Mayweather also discussed how he has been a consistent mentor to Brown to help through the process. “I push him to be better,” Mayweather said. “I push him to be great. What we talk about is real.” 

While Brown seeks to earn another opportunity in the league, he is currently not healthy. Brown’s injured ankle, which caused the point of disconnect between him and the Buccaneers, has not yet been surgically repaired. 

Two weeks ago, Brown said he would not have the surgery on his ankle if he was not granted an opportunity to play in the NFL again. 

“I need to get my ankle fixed, but I just want to make sure I got an obligation or a commitment from a team,” Brown told TMZ. “It’s a lot for a guy to go do surgery without an idea of where you gonna work, or who you gonna work for.”

Whether Brown gets another chance remains to be seen. However one thing for sure is that he has the backing of support from the boxing legend. 

