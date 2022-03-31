Skip to main content
Antonio Brown Says He’s Holding Out on Ankle Surgery Until an NFL Team Signs Him

After infamously exiting the stadium in the middle of a game with the Buccaneers last season, free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown has recently made it clear that he wants to continue his NFL career.

However, he’s not healthy, as the ankle injury that he was reportedly nursing, which became a point of contention between himself and the Bucs, has not yet been surgically repaired.

“I need to get my ankle fixed, but I just want to make sure I got an obligation or a commitment from a team,” Brown told TMZ. “It’s a lot for a guy to go do surgery without an idea of where you gonna work, or who you gonna work for.”

As for whether or not he sees a reunion with Tampa Bay and quarterback Tom Brady in the cards, Brown doesn’t think it’s possible.

“I don’t think that’s a possibility … how things were handled, how I was handled in regards to the injury. [They] just weren’t able to use me for my value. My true value. But I was grateful for the opportunity and the position I was in and I made the most out of it. … For them to try to manipulate the narrative or act like I walked away from my job is far from the truth.”

Whether or not Brown gets another chance in the NFL this upcoming season remains to be seen, but the health of his injured ankle remains a factor and doesn’t sound like it will be fixed as long as he’s a free agent.

