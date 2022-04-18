Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAMLBCFBCBBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard
Kyrie Irving, Colin Kaepernick and Dylan Frittelli on Today's SI Feed
Kyrie Irving, Colin Kaepernick and Dylan Frittelli on Today's SI Feed

Charles Barkley, Shaq React to Kyrie Irving’s Comments After Game 1 vs. Celtics

TNT’s NBA crew comprised of Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson have never shied away from giving their takes on a wide range of topics. And per usual, two of the best players to ever play in the NBA had some choice words for Nets star Kyrie Irving following his comments after his team’s 115–114 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the playoffs.  

Irving could be seen flipping the bird several times to Boston fans and during halftime he was caught on video telling a fan “suck my d---, b----.” After the game, he said he would match the crowd’s energy and had no regrets about his decision, adding, “I’mma look at them straight in the eyes and see if they’re really ‘bout it. Most of the time they’re not.”

O’Neal and Barkley both disapproved of Irving’s behavior and his comments. They both said they had gone through similar situations and fans just have to be ignored. O’Neal also stressed that their predecessors had gone through far worse. 

“If the great Bill Russell went through it, I wanted to go through it also. I don’t really want to hear all that,” O’Neal said on Irving’s comments. “Certain cities, they don’t care what you said at the press conference. You know what’s gonna happen in Game 2? They’re gonna be talking more smack up there in Boston.”  

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Barkley, as usual, was disgruntled with players in today’s game complaining. O’Neal could be heard in the background egging him on saying “man up.” 

“Most of the fans are amazing,” Barkley said. “Some of them are gonna say some rude stuff—please stop it you athletes today whining.”

The former Celtics point guard could get a hefty fine coming his way. It’s not the first time this season he’s gotten into it with fans of a former team, though. Irving was fined $25,000 in January after he was recorded telling a Cavaliers fan, “Got y’all a championship, mother------s still ungrateful.”

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

YOU MAY LIKE

de’veon smith
Extra Mustard

De’Veon Smith Cut By USFL Team for Not Wanting Chicken Salad

Is chicken salad really that important?

By Nick Selbe
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, left, gets Kenneth Walker III fired up before the game against Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Play
Betting

NFL First Running Back Drafted Odds: Bet on Kenneth Walker III, Not Breece Hall

Breece Hall is the betting favorite at SI Sportsbook to be the first running back drafted, but is he the best bet?

By Jennifer Piacenti
Marshawn Lynch Thumb
Play
NHL

Marshawn Lynch, Macklemore Join Kraken Ownership Group

The former NFL star and rapper both joined the Seattle hockey franchise as minority owners.

By Mike McDaniel
Oct 27, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates scoring a run during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during game six of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field.
Play
MLB

Mookie Betts Knows He’s Got a Strong Shot at the Hall of Fame

The Dodgers’ superstar has 11 years left on his contract, but already he has Cooperstown on his mind.

By Michael Shapiro
Apr 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Brandon Belt (9) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Play
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: The Giants Are Better Than We Thought—Again

The Mets, Cardinals and White Sox are also surging this week after their hot starts to the 2022 season.

By Nick Selbe
A 15-year-old play-by-play commentator received death threats and was disciplined by his high school for taking a page out of sportscaster Gus Johnson's book. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Play
Extra Mustard

Thank You, Turner Sports, for Giving Us the Gift of Gus Johnson

TNT has brought the broadcaster in to call NBA playoff games.

By Jimmy Traina
Colin Kaepernick avoiding a tackle against the Seahawks.
Play
NFL

Kaepernick ‘Fine’ With NFL Return as Backup Quarterback

The former 49ers quarterback made it known that he is fine taking on any role in a potential NFL return.

By Mike McDaniel
Oct 30, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) warms up prior to a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Play
Betting

Ikem Ekwonu Passes Evan Neal as Favorite to be First Offensive Lineman Drafted

NC State’s Ikem Ekwonu has passed Alabama’s Evan Neal as the betting favorite at SI Sportsbook to be the first offensive lineman drafted.

By Frankie Taddeo