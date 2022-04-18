Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard

NBA Fans Debate Who Was Subbed As Award Finalists

The NBA released its 2021–22 awards finalists on Sunday afternoon, sparking fan and player reaction from across the sport regarding potential snubs for each category.

As anticipated, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks, Joel Embiid of the 76ers and Nikola Jokić were selected as finalists for league MVP. These were the three anticipated finalists and there was not too much contention over the picks across social media.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year was also not too contentious. Mikal Bridges of the Suns, Rudy Gobert of the Jazz and Marcus Smart of the Celtics were all worthy candidates.

The same could be said for Sixth Man of the Year (Heat’s Tyler Herro, Suns’ Cam Johnson, Cavs’ Kevin Love) and Rookie of the Year (Raptors’ Scottie Barnes, Pistons’ Cade Cunningham, Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley).

However, things began to get a bit more dicey for Coach of the Year and Most Improved Player.

Let’s start with Coach of the Year, where fans expected first-year Celtics coach Ime Udoka to be among the finalists. Udoka led the Celtics to a 51–31 regular season record and the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference in his first year as an NBA head coach. 

The omission of Udoka meant that Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and Suns coach Monty Williams all made the final list.

However, out of all the finalists, the award that had fans buzzing the most was Most Improved Player.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The list included Ja Morant of the Grizzlies, who was very good a year ago and is blossoming into a young star in the league. There is no questioning Morant’s talent, but there is a question as to whether or not he actually should qualify in the “most improved” category considering how well he played as a rookie a year ago.

Darius Garland of the Cavaliers was a worthy candidate, as he emerged in Cleveland’s backcourt as an All-Star and led the team to the cusp of a playoff berth. The Cavaliers lost in the play-in tournament, but had a very successful season considering how they were viewed in the preseason among the teams in the East.

Dejounte Murray had a good season for the Spurs as he averaged 21.1 points per game and 9.2 assists per game and led the team to the cusp of the playoffs.

While Murray and Garland are legitimate candidates for the award, an argument could be made that Morant is not considering how well he played relative to the high expectations set for him this season. 

The one player who was the most notable omission from the Most Improved Player list—who could have very well replaced Morant—was Warriors guard Jordan Poole. 

Poole, who was in the G-League a year ago, emerged as a major rotational piece for the Warriors in the backcourt this season when Klay Thompson and Steph Curry missed time due to injury. 

Fans and players alike were not too pleased that he wasn’t included.

The winners of the NBA awards will be announced shortly after the NBA finals in June. Until then, expect plenty of debate from fans, players and media alike.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Kyrie Irving with the Nets.
Play
NBA

Kyrie Forces Celtics’ Defense to Bend, but Not Break

Boston’s top-rated defense didn’t look the part on Sunday, as Kyrie Irving thrived in a hostile environment. But the Celtics got a stop when it mattered most.

By Chris Mannix
Apr 17, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after a play against the Brooklyn Nets in the first quarter during game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NBA

Watch: Tatum’s Buzzer-Beater Lifts Celtics to Stunning Win vs. Nets

The three-time All-Star’s clutch layup gave Boston a 1–0 series lead over Brooklyn.

By Jelani Scott
Karim Benzema celebrates with his Real Madrid teammates after a goal.
Soccer

Benzema Seals Real Madrid’s Comeback vs. Sevilla With Late Goal

For the second time this week, the 34-year-old forward was the club’s hero.

By Zach Koons
Kyrie Irving with the Nets.
Play
NBA

Kyrie Irving Flips Double Birds to Celtics Fans

There appear to be two separate incidents during the game when he gave a gesture to Celtics fans.

By Joseph Salvador
Oct 29, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NBA

MPJ Hoping to Return During Nuggets-Warriors Series

The 23-year-old has been out since Nov. 6 after undergoing his third back surgery since late 2017.

By Jelani Scott
mike trout (1)
Play
MLB

Mike Trout Leaves Game vs. Rangers After Being Hit By Pitch

The centerfielder couldn’t avoid a slider thrown at him in the fifth inning and was hit on the back of the left hand.

By Nick Selbe
luka doncic
Play
NBA

Report: Luka Dončić Unlikely to Play in Game 2 vs. Jazz

The Mavericks star has been battling a calf strain and missed the team’s Game 1 loss to the Jazz.

By Mike McDaniel
Buck Martinez speaks with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. before a Blue Jays game.
MLB

Buck Martinez Stepping Away From Booth After Cancer Diagnosis

The Sportsnet broadcaster has been part of Blue Jays TV coverage since 2010.

By Daniel Chavkin