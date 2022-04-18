Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAMLBCFBCBBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard

Former Michigan RB De’Veon Smith Cut By USFL Team for Not Wanting Chicken Salad

The USFL kicked off its 2022 season over the weekend, though perhaps the most notable bit of news out of the league was a personnel decision involving a former Michigan standout, a 60-year-old head coach and chicken salad.

Running back De’Veon Smith, who ran for over 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns in four seasons with the Wolverines from 2013 to ’16, was let go by the Pittsburgh Maulers for apparently violating the code of conduct set by head coach Kirby Wilson. In a video showing Smith receiving the news from Wilson, it becomes clear that the violation in question stems from, as Wilson viewed it, a “disrespectful” interaction between Smith and a team staff member who was serving lunch.

The issue at hand between Smith and the staffer? It appears to be the age-old question of chicken salad vs. pizza.

“He crossed a line, so we had to deal with it,” Wilson said into the camera. “Line 46 (of the team handbook) addresses that: Any disrespect of football or members, staff, hotel, etc., will not be tolerated.’”

When Smith objects to Wilson and offers to tell his side of the story, Wilson responded, “It’s not important. It already happened.” 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

According to Smith, he was offered chicken salad and declined, then asked if he could have pizza instead. When told no, Smith says the staffer asked him if that would be a problem, to which he replied yes.

The whole situation is bizarre for a multitude of reasons. 

In the grand scheme of disrespectful acts, what Smith said and did seems like a pretty mundane interaction. But Wilson’s utter disinterest in listening to his player’s explanation—and downright dismissal of that explanation mattering at all—is even more perplexing. Can a food order really be viewed as disrespectful enough to cost a player a roster spot? And, perhaps more importantly, who wouldn’t want pizza instead of chicken salad?

The league’s decision to publicly release this video in an NFL Hard Knocks style is also an interesting one. There’s likely more to this story, but for now, it’s keeping the USFL in the news, so perhaps that alone makes this a win for the league. Smith, for his part, still seems to be miffed by the entire ordeal.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Charles Barkley during the 2022 men’s NCAA tournament.
Play
Extra Mustard

Charles Barkley, Shaq React to Irving’s Game 1 Comments

Neither of them cared for what the Nets star had to say.

By Joseph Salvador
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, left, gets Kenneth Walker III fired up before the game against Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Play
Betting

NFL First Running Back Drafted Odds: Bet on Kenneth Walker III, Not Breece Hall

Breece Hall is the betting favorite at SI Sportsbook to be the first running back drafted, but is he the best bet?

By Jennifer Piacenti
Marshawn Lynch Thumb
Play
NHL

Marshawn Lynch, Macklemore Join Kraken Ownership Group

The former NFL star and rapper both joined the Seattle hockey franchise as minority owners.

By Mike McDaniel
Oct 27, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates scoring a run during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during game six of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field.
Play
MLB

Mookie Betts Knows He’s Got a Strong Shot at the Hall of Fame

The Dodgers’ superstar has 11 years left on his contract, but already he has Cooperstown on his mind.

By Michael Shapiro
Apr 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Brandon Belt (9) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
Play
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: The Giants Are Better Than We Thought—Again

The Mets, Cardinals and White Sox are also surging this week after their hot starts to the 2022 season.

By Nick Selbe
A 15-year-old play-by-play commentator received death threats and was disciplined by his high school for taking a page out of sportscaster Gus Johnson's book. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Play
Extra Mustard

Thank You, Turner Sports, for Giving Us the Gift of Gus Johnson

TNT has brought the broadcaster in to call NBA playoff games.

By Jimmy Traina
Colin Kaepernick avoiding a tackle against the Seahawks.
Play
NFL

Kaepernick ‘Fine’ With NFL Return as Backup Quarterback

The former 49ers quarterback made it known that he is fine taking on any role in a potential NFL return.

By Mike McDaniel
Oct 30, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) warms up prior to a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Play
Betting

Ikem Ekwonu Passes Evan Neal as Favorite to be First Offensive Lineman Drafted

NC State’s Ikem Ekwonu has passed Alabama’s Evan Neal as the betting favorite at SI Sportsbook to be the first offensive lineman drafted.

By Frankie Taddeo