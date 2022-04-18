Skip to main content
Josh Allen Responds to Tom Brady’s Trash Talk After ‘The Match’ Announcement

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will take on Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in the latest edition of The Match, Turner Sports officially announced on Monday

Already, the trash talk has begun. 

Unsurprisingly, Brady led the charge, prodding Allen with a hilarious photo edit on social media. The 45-year-old quarterback made a joke about the Bills signal-caller’s age, but Allen quickly clapped back with a clever tweet of his own.

The four star NFL quarterbacks will participate in a 12-hole event at Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas on June 1. Rodgers and Brady, the old guard, will pair together, while Allen will team up with Mahomes.

Brady and Rodgers played against each other last summer in The Match last summer, with Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau downing Brady and Phil Mickelson. Brady has gone winless in his two appearances in The Match, also losing in 2020 with Mickelson against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods.

Allen and Mahomes will have to put aside their rivalry on the football field to have a shot against the veteran quarterbacks. Both are capable players, with Allen having competed in this year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Mahomes reportedly carrying a 7.7 handicap index.

With more than a month to go until the four quarterbacks hit the first tee, the trash talk is sure to grow more frequent. The only way to settle the back-and-forth will be on the course come June 1.

