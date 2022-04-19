Magic Johnson’s tweets are almost as legendary as the Hall of Fame point guard at this point. The former Lakers star has made a habit of tweeting his takes and instant NBA thoughts from time to time and never fails to end it with an exclamation mark.

Tuesday was no different when he made his pick for the team to win the Western Conference Finals.

“Now with the Warriors fully healthy, high basketball IQ, Coach Kerr’s ability to make in game adjustments, and with the championship pedigree of Steph, Klay, Draymond and Coach Kerr, I picked them to come out of the west!” Johnson said in a tweet.

The No. 3 Warriors currently have a 2–0 series lead over the No. 6 Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs and haven’t had a problem so far. Their first win came on Saturday with a final score of 123–107 and the second was another drubbing with a final score of 126–106 on Monday night.

Golden State has spent significant time without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson throughout the season due to injuries, but all three are available this series. Curry is on a minutes restriction due to a sprained ligament and bone bruise in his left foot that he suffered on March 16, but he hasn’t lost a step.

He scored a game-high 34 points in Game 2 in just 23 minutes of action while coming off the bench. Besides the three stars with championship pedigree, the Warriors also boast first-time All Star Andrew Wiggins and the emergence of Jordan Poole has been significant. If this Warriors team makes it to the Finals, don’t say Johnson didn’t warn you.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Golden State Warriors coverage, go to Inside The Warriors.