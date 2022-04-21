Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
Villanova's Jay Wright Announces Retirement
Villanova's Jay Wright Announces Retirement

Dick Vitale Reacts to Jay Wright’s Surprising Retirement Decision

After 21 years as the coach of Villanova, 60-year-old Jay Wright announced his retirement on Wednesday night.

“It’s time for us to enter a new era of Villanova basketball,” Wright wrote in a statement. “After 35 years in coaching, I am proud and excited to hand over the reigns to Villanova’s next coach.”

The Wildcats later announced that former Wright assistant and current Fordham head coach Kyle Neptune would return to Villanova to lead the program as the next head coach.

College basketball analyst Dick Vitale weighed in on Wright’s announcement, praising the retiring head coach and wishing him the best in his new endeavors.

“All I can say is college basketball just lost one of the best, not just as a coach, but as someone that you really want mentoring young [people]…May he be blessed with [great] health [and] happiness in chasing new dreams,” Vitale tweeted on Wednesday night.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Wright won 520 games at Villanova and took the Wildcats to four Final Fours, winning two national championships in 2016 and ’18. 

Wright was viewed across the sport as one of the coaches to usher in a new era of college basketball, with legends like Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and UNC’s Roy Williams retiring in the last two seasons and Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim likely not far behind.

Instead, Wright is joining them in retirement much earlier than many anticipated, and retires as one of the top coaches in the sport.

More CBB Coverage:

Breaking
Villanova Wildcats
Villanova Wildcats

YOU MAY LIKE

Tennis legend Billie Jean King speaks during a press conference before watching the first day of the Billie Jean King Cup competition between the US and Ukraine at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville April 15, 2022.
Tennis

Billie Jean King on Wimbledon Russian, Belarusian Player Ban

The All England Club announced the polarizing news on Wednesday.

By Jelani Scott
Luka Dončić at a Mavericks game.
Play
NBA

Report: Luka Dončić Unlikely to Play in Game 3

It will be a game-time decision.

By Joseph Salvador
January 31, 2018, Charlotte, MI, USA: Larry Nassar appears for his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court
Play
Olympics

Nassar Survivors Seeking $130M From FBI for Bungling Investigation

Thirteen women who were sexually abused by the former USA Gymnastics doctor have filed negligence claims against FBI.

By Madeline Coleman
USFL Best Bets1
Play
Betting

USFL: Week 2 Best Bets and Futures Odds

Favorites dominated in Week 1, as did the under.

By Frankie Taddeo
49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel at the Super Bowl LVI Media Center at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Play
Extra Mustard

Deebo Samuel Calls Out Adam Schefter on IG, Then Deletes It

He refuted a report and even tagged the ESPN insider in his post before quickly deleting it.

By Joseph Salvador
Quarterback Arch Manning 16 runs the ball as Newman takes on Lafayette Christian Academy in the LHSAA Div III semi finals. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. © SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK
College Football

Arch Manning To Sign With Texas, Per Prediction Machine

The Longhorn are reportedly in the five-star quarterback’s top three.

By Jelani Scott
aj-brown-fantasy-stock-watch
NFL

Titans Do Not Intend on Trading Receiver AJ Brown

The receiver is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is seeking a new deal.

By Mike McDaniel
Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns
Play
NBA

Report: Devin Booker Out 2–3 Weeks with Hamstring Injury

The shooting guard left Game 2 with the injury and did not return.

By Daniel Chavkin