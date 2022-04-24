Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had a lot to say about Joel Embiid following his heroic performance in a season-saving Game 4 victory over the 76ers.

Siakam, who poured in a playoff career-high 34 points in a 110–102 win, told reporters he took exception with Embiid’s actions during Saturday’s game. The MVP candidate appeared noticeably frustrated with the officiating and Toronto’s physical defense throughout the contest, and earned a technical foul after shoving Siakam while he was attempting to take a timeout late in the fourth quarter.

“I’m a competitor. I love competing. This is the playoffs, the highest level. I’m cool with the talking, I just don’t want those dirty plays,” Siakam said, according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports. “I don’t like that. Keep it basketball … At the end of the day, it’s all fake toughness.”

In addition to watching his team fail to secure a first-round sweep, Embiid’s frustration with the referees added to what was a rough night for the Sixers star. He finished the game with 21 points on 7-of-16 shooting and eight rebounds while committing four fouls and five turnovers. And, for the All-Star’s final act of the night, Embiid gave the refs a sarcastic round of applause as Philadelphia walked off the floor.

The referees’ treatment of Embiid has been a hot-button topic since the series began, with Raptors coach Nick Nurse openly criticizing the amount of physicality he felt the big man was getting away with. Embiid acknowledged Nurse’s critiques following Philly’s Game 3 win, bluntly telling him to “stop b_______g about calls.”

Rather than voice his own complaints to the media on Saturday, Embiid decided to take a bit of his own advice while explaining his actions. He then vowed to amp up the physical play as the series continues in an attempt to force the refs to make a call.

“[The officials] did a great job. I admire the job that they did today. To me, it felt like they had one job coming in here tonight, and they got it done. So congrats to them,” Embiid said. “I guess next game, if they’re not going to call it, I’m going to be even more aggressive, offensively and defensively. If they want to give ’em fouls, or if they want to call non-fouls, really got to make them earn it and really be physical.”

After keeping their season alive in front of their fans, Siakam and the Raptors will head back to Philadelphia and look to avoid elimination in what is sure to be a physical Game 5 against Embiid’s 76ers on Monday night.

