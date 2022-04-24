Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
Charles Barkley, Mike Tyson and Baseball Brawls on Today's SI Feed
Charles Barkley, Mike Tyson and Baseball Brawls on Today's SI Feed

Reggie Miller Blasts Ben Simmons After Nets Rule Him Out for Game 4

Count Reggie Miller among those disappointed by the latest update concerning Ben Simmons. 

The Basketball Hall of Famer and TNT analyst took to Twitter on Sunday to voice his displeasure with the injured Nets wingman after The Athletic reported Simmons would not play in Game 4 against the Celtics. Simmons, who has not played since last June, was widely expected to make his season debut on Monday night after making notable progress in his recovery from a back injury.

“Cmon MAN!!! Out for Game 4 when it was rumored you were going to make your debut. This dude has ZERO competitive [fire],” Miller tweeted. “… As small a chance as the Nets have to come back in this series, you still have KD and Kyrie, all you need is to win ONE game and take it from there.. #ManUp”

As Miller noted, Brooklyn faces a daunting 3–0 first-round series deficit after losing to Boston 109–103, in Game 3. The loss added to the mounting speculation regarding Simmons’ much-anticipated comeback, but the 25-year-old reportedly suffered a setback in the aftermath of Saturday night’s game.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the team altered its plans after Simmons awoke with back soreness on Sunday, leading to the mutual decision to keep the former All-Star sidelined ahead of what could be the team’s last game of the season. 

With Simmons officially ruled out for yet another matchup, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will again be asked to shoulder the bulk of the workload as the Nets look to keep their season alive.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

YOU MAY LIKE

Max Verstappen holds the first-place trophy after winning the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Racing

Max Verstappen Wins Laureus World Sportsman of the Year

The 24-year-old Red Bull driver earned the prestigious honor after a record-breaking showing last season.

By Zach Koons
Apr 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) watches his three run game winning home run against the Chicago White Sox in the tenth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Byron Buxton’s 469-Foot HR Seals Twins Win in Extras

The center fielder has accounted for seven RBIs in Minnesota’s last two games.

By Associated Press
North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) reacts after a play against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.
College Basketball

Watch: Caleb Love Becomes Fourth UNC Starter to Announce Return

After finishing as the runner-ups in the 2022 NCAA tournament, the Tar Heels have re-loaded for next season.

By Zach Koons
Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) during warmups before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
Play
NBA

Nets List Ben Simmons As Out for Game 4 Against Celtics

It was previously reported that he was targeting a return within Games 4 to 6.

By Joseph Salvador
Duke Blue Devils forward A.J. Griffin (21) shoots over Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Dallas Walton.
Play
College Basketball

Duke Freshman AJ Griffin Will Enter 2022 NBA Draft

The prolific scoring wing will forgo his final three seasons of college eligibility.

By Mike McDaniel
Joel Embiid warms up before a game.
Play
NBA

Report: Joel Embiid Has Torn Ligament, Delays Thumb Surgery

The center played through the injury during Game 4.

By Daniel Chavkin
FILE - New York Mets’ Michael Conforto bats during the team’s baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Sept. 3, 2021, in Washington. Free-agent outfielder Conforto will miss the entire season after having surgery on his right shoulder. Conforto’s agent, Scott Boras, confirmed late Saturday night, April 23, in a text message to The Associated Press that Conforto had surgery last week. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Play
MLB

Conforto Has Shoulder Surgery, Won’t Play Until 2023

The former All-Star outfielder declined a qualifying offer from the Mets in November.

By Jelani Scott
Catarina Macario scores for Lyon vs. PSG
Soccer

USWNT’s Macario Scores Twice in Women’s UCL Semifinal

The forward led Lyon to a 3–2 win over rival PSG in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals Sunday.

By Associated Press