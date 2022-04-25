Deebo Samuel Says Jamal Adams Text Message Screenshots Are Fake

Deebo Samuel has become the center of conversation among NFL fans in recent days after ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported last Wednesday that the 49ers wide receiver has requested a trade out of San Francisco.

However, not all of the information regarding Samuel is accurate, according to the receiver himself.

Over the weekend, screenshots of purported text messages between Samuel and Seahawks safety Jamal Adams began to circulate on social media. In the texts, Adams, who officially requested a trade from the Jets back in 2020, was seemingly reaching out to offer his support to the Niners skill player.

After thanking Adams for the message, Samuel apparently responded in shocking fashion, saying that two players were not actually in the same situation as the San Francisco All-Pro had actually helped lead his team to the playoffs, implying that safety had not done the same in New York. But, according to a recent tweet from Samuel, he never sent those texts messages.

Fake text messages or not, Samuel’s trade request appears to be very real. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the 26-year-old wide receiver requested a trade over a week ago. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that the 49ers were engaged on extension talks with their rising star until Samuel put a halt on the discussion.

Samuel finished last year with 77 receptions and 1,405 receiving yards, adding another 365 yards on 59 carries. He scored eight touchdowns on the ground and caught six through the air on his way to earning first-team All-Pro honors.

Despite that success, reports indicate the Samuel hopes to return to receiver full-time in 2022. If he’s unable to do that in San Francisco, he seems prepared to search for an opportunity elsewhere.

