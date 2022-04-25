Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Deebo Samuel Says Jamal Adams Text Message Screenshots Are Fake

Deebo Samuel has become the center of conversation among NFL fans in recent days after ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported last Wednesday that the 49ers wide receiver has requested a trade out of San Francisco. 

However, not all of the information regarding Samuel is accurate, according to the receiver himself. 

Over the weekend, screenshots of purported text messages between Samuel and Seahawks safety Jamal Adams began to circulate on social media. In the texts, Adams, who officially requested a trade from the Jets back in 2020, was seemingly reaching out to offer his support to the Niners skill player.

After thanking Adams for the message, Samuel apparently responded in shocking fashion, saying that two players were not actually in the same situation as the San Francisco All-Pro had actually helped lead his team to the playoffs, implying that safety had not done the same in New York. But, according to a recent tweet from Samuel, he never sent those texts messages.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Fake text messages or not, Samuel’s trade request appears to be very real. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the 26-year-old wide receiver requested a trade over a week ago. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that the 49ers were engaged on extension talks with their rising star until Samuel put a halt on the discussion.

Samuel finished last year with 77 receptions and 1,405 receiving yards, adding another 365 yards on 59 carries. He scored eight touchdowns on the ground and caught six through the air on his way to earning first-team All-Pro honors.

Despite that success, reports indicate the Samuel hopes to return to receiver full-time in 2022. If he’s unable to do that in San Francisco, he seems prepared to search for an opportunity elsewhere.

More NFL Coverage: 

• Giants’ Toney Appears to Address Trade Buzz on IG Story
• Five-Time All-Pro Earl Thomas Wants to Make NFL Comeback
• Giants Reportedly Looking to Trade Wide Receiver Kadarius Toney
• All 49ers: Should the 49ers Package Jimmy Garoppolo in a Trade With Deebo Samuel?

For more San Francisco 49ers coverage, go to All 49ers 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

evgeny rylov
Play
Olympics

Investigation Launched After Banned Russian Swimmer Competes in National Championships

Evgeny Rylov was banned for attending a rally in support of Vladimir Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

By Associated Press
Seattle Mariners’ Jesse Winker, front right, is lifted by Ty France as he celebrates a win over Kansas City Royals in 12 innings of a baseball game, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Seattle.
Play
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: The Mariners Crack the Top 10

Seattle’s offense has it on the rise, while the White Sox and Braves suffered the steepest declines.

By Will Laws
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. With Deshaun Watson due to arrive any day to take over as Cleveland’s franchise QB, Mayfield, who requested a trade last week after feeling betrayed by the Browns, is leaving. When and where he’s going is still to be determined.
Play
NFL

Report: Panthers Won’t Trade for Mayfield Before Draft

It’s looking increasingly unlikely that the Browns quarterback gets dealt before the NFL draft.

By Mike McDaniel
Alex Caruso dribbling a basketball while with the Bulls.
Play
NBA

Alex Caruso in Concussion Protocol, Status Uncertain for Game 5

He got hit in the face during Game 4 and did not return.

By Joseph Salvador
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (QB16) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
Fantasy

NFL Draft: Best Fantasy Landing Spots for Top QB and RB Prospects

Here's a look at which teams make sense from a fantasy perspective for the top QB and RB prospects.

By Michael Fabiano
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) goes to the basket as Dallas Mavericks’ Reggie Bullock (25) and Dwight Powell (7) defend in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Salt Lake City.
Play
Betting

Celtics-Nets, 76ers-Raptors, Jazz-Mavericks NBA Playoffs Bets

Bets and analysis for Monday’s playoff games featuring Game 4 of Celtics-Nets, and Game 5s for Raptors-76ers and Jazz-Mavericks.

By Kyle Wood
USC Trojans Drake London
Play
Betting

NFL Draft Odds: Over/Under WR and First WR Drafted

Find the odds and your best bets for these 2022 NFL Draft receiver props.

By Jennifer Piacenti
British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury poses during weigh-in at the Boxpark Wembley venue, near Wembley Stadium, in London, Friday, April 22, 2022. Wembley Stadium will stage Tyson Fury’s defense of the WBC heavyweight title against British countryman Dillian Whyte on Saturday. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Boxing

Whyte Says Fury Pulled ‘Illegal’ Move in Heavyweight Title Bout

The British boxer was not happy with a move that the ‘Gypsy King’ made during their fight on Saturday in London.

By Mike McDaniel