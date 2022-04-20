Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Deebo Samuel, Nikola Jokić and The Rock on Today's SI Feed
Deebo Samuel, Nikola Jokić and The Rock on Today's SI Feed

Deebo Samuel ‘Put a Halt’ to Contract Talks, 49ers Ready to Pay—Report

It has been nearly three weeks since Deebo Samuel unfollowed the 49ers on Instagram and changed his profile picture of being in a San Francisco uniform to a blank space. While Samuel’s behavior stems from him not being happy with discussions involving his contract extension, the Pro Bowl receiver is reportedly holding himself his contract talks up.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on NFL Live that San Francisco want to pay Samuel, but it was the wide receiver who “scrubbed the 49ers logos from his social media page” and made it known that he wanted to move on from the 49ers’ organization.

“San Francisco would pay Deebo Samuel today, tomorrow, the next day. It’s not hard to figure out what the contract would look like, we’ve seen some of the top numbers in the league,” Schefter said. “This, I think right now, is Deebo Samuel not wanting to get a deal done … The 49ers are ready. Deebo Samuel is the one who has put a halt to everything for right now.”

49ers fans have been reacting to the situation, and the star wide receiver took the time on Friday to address their questions as well as the racist messages and death threats that he has been receiving. 

“Y’all were the same ones ‘hoorah-ing’ and ‘go Deebo-ing’ and now y’all wanna send death threats and racial stuff … it don’t bother me …,” Samuel said, in part, on the Instagram live

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Samuel, who earned a first-team All-Pro selection for his performance in the 2021 season, is schedule to be an unrestricted free agent in ’23. Last season, he tallied 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns, all the while rushing 365 yards and eight more scores on the ground.

Several NFL wide receivers have received massive paydays during this offseason. Tyreek Hill was traded from the Chiefs to the Dolphins in a blockbuster deal reportedly worth $120 million with $72.2 guaranteed over the next four years. Former Packer star Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders on a five-year deal worth $141.25 million, and Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs signed a four-year extension worth $104 million with $70 million guaranteed.

With Samuel’s high-value production from last season, he could be in the ballpark for a record-breaking deal as well. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more San Francisco 49ers coverage, go to All 49ers. 

Breaking
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

YOU MAY LIKE

Aug 25, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Former Oakland Athletics pitcher Dave Stewart throws out the ceremonial first pitch during a ceremony to honor the 30th anniversary of the 1989 World Series championship team before an MLB Players' Weekend game at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Play
MLB

Group Led by Dave Stewart Seeks to Bring MLB Team to Nashville

If Stewart is successful, it would become the first majority minority-owned team in MLB history.

By Wilton Jackson
rony garcia
Play
Extra Mustard

Tigers’ García Throws Comically Wild Pitch vs. Yankees

Facing an early deficit against New York, the young right-hander didn’t quite execute on this particular pitch.

By Nick Selbe
South Carolina women's basketball and Oklahoma women's gymnastics
Play
College

NCAA Women’s Championships on ESPN Set Audience Records

Three separate sports championships amassed their respective best audiences on ESPN in over a decade—volleyball, basketball and gymnastics.

By Madeline Coleman
Cleveland Browns running back Jarvis Landry (80)
NFL

Report: Jarvis Landry Visiting Saints This Week

The free agent wide receiver reportedly has the Browns still in the mix.

By Madison Williams
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30)
Extra Mustard

Watch: Steph Curry Stars in ’Nope’ Teaser

The 30-second ad shows the Warriors star playing basketball in an abandoned barn.

By Madison Williams
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic
NBA

Report: ‘Optimism’ Around Luka Dončić’s Game 3 Return

The Mavericks guard has yet to make his first playoff series start due to a left calf strain.

By Madison Williams
cooper-kupp
Play
NFL

Cooper Kupp Not Focused on Being NFL’s Highest Paid WR

“There’s a place that I think is fair. … I’m not trying to compare myself to anyone else.”

By Wilton Jackson
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12)
Play
NFL

Bucs Do Not Plan to Make Tom Brady Part Owner

Jason Licht was asked about the quarterback’s future in regards to a rumor about him potentially becoming a Dolphins part owner.

By Madison Williams