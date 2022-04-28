Skip to main content
Bills’ Gabriel Davis Makes Bold Statement on Chiefs Game, New OT Rules

Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis was virtually unstoppable in Buffalo’s AFC divisional round playoff loss to the Chiefs in January.

Davis had eight receptions for 201 yards and four touchdowns in the overtime defeat, turning in an all-time performance in a losing effort on the road in Kansas City.

The NFL instituted new overtime rules this offseason, which will guarantee both teams a possession in postseason overtime moving forward.

Davis had an opportunity to reflect on the new rules, and what would have changed in his historic playoff performance had those rules already been in place.

“I would’ve had five touchdowns that game,” Davis said in a video posted on the Bills’ YouTube page.

Chances are that Davis is probably right, as the Chiefs had no answer for the passing brilliance between he and quarterback Josh Allen.

Unfortunately for the Bills, their defense couldn’t stop Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Chiefs offense either, and once Kansas City won the coin toss in overtime, the Bills never touched the football again.

Perhaps Davis and the up-and-coming Bills will have their chance in the sun soon, but the new rules left Davis pondering about what could have been in his all-time performance.

