Eagles’ Jason Kelce Reacts Live to A.J. Brown Trade

If his real-time reaction to the news is any indication, Jason Kelce is pretty amped about the Eagles’ stunning acquisition of Titans star receiver A.J. Brown during the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday.

While NFL fans and pundits processed the shocking draft-day trade, the longtime Eagles center offered his immediate response while speaking to Bleacher Report’s Adam Lefkoe during B/R’s live coverage of the 2022 NFL draft.

Lefkoe told Kelce prior to the announcement that a trade has been completed but he was unaware of what it was, and that they’d both “find this out together.” Immediately after, Lefkoe shouted “Oh, my god” as Kelce looked at the screen in disbelief.

“This is big, Lefkoe, this is big,” Kelce shouted before praising general manager Howie Roseman for the move.

After a perplexed Lefkoe asked Kelce what’s going on, the 34-year-old broke the situation down as only he can. “Dude, Howie Roseman is working that Howie Roseman magic, that’s what’s going on. … I’m like on Christmas right now. Howie Roseman is Santa Claus,” he said.

Kelce is the second Eagle to go viral following Brown’s move to Philadelphia. Quarterback Jalen Hurts FaceTimed his new receiver shortly after the announcement, and the two looked almost as thrilled as Kelce to get going.

Click below to watch the hilarious clip of Kelce’s reaction in its entirety:

