The Titans shocked the NFL world on Thursday night by trading their star wide receiver AJ Brown to the Eagles.

Shortly after the trade news dropped, Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts FaceTimed his new receiver. And, of course, he recorded part of their conversation.

The video went viral as Brown looked extremely excited to join the Eagles. The two didn’t say much in the short clip, but their happy laughter says it all.

Brown agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with the Eagles. In return, the Titans received Philadelphia’s No. 18 and No. 101 picks in this year’s draft, the first of which was used to take Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks.

At 23 years old, Hurts will enter his third year out of his four year rookie contract. In terms of the quarterback’s future on the team, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie spoke last month stating that they are “committed” to Hurts. It’s unclear how long the quarterback will stay in Philadelphia past his rookie contract.

Regardless, Eagles fans will get to see Hurts and Brown in action on the field this upcoming season. Hurts played well with receiver Devonta Smith last season, who caught 916 yards and five touchdowns on 64 receptions during his rookie season in 2021.

Brown finished the 2021 regular season with 869 yards and five touchdowns on 63 receptions.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Philadelphia Eagles coverage, go to Eagles Today.