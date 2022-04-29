LeBron James Reacts to Chris Paul’s Perfect Playoff Game
Chris Paul reminded the NBA that he remains one of the elite point guards after posting an incredible performance in the Suns’ 115-109 series-ending victory against the Pelicans on Thursday.
Paul, who went 14-of-14 from the field, finished with 33 points including four-of-four from the free throw line, eight assists and five rebounds and set an NBA playoff record for most field goals made without a miss.
As Paul and the Suns helped the Pelicans punch their tickets to the offseason, Lakers star LeBron James joined the conversation to praise Paul for his performance.
“MASTERPIECE @CP3 !!!!” James tweeted.
SI Recommends
Paul’s performance marked the sixth time that a player went 14-of-14 in an NBA game, going back to 1965, per Basketball Reference. Wilt Chamberlain is the only player to make more basketball without a miss in a game. He accomplished the feat on three different occasions that included going 18-of-18 in a 76ers’ win against the Baltimore Bullets in ’67.
Phoenix now turns its attention to Dallas in the upcoming Western Conference semifinals starting at 10 p.m. ET on Monday.
More NBA Coverage: