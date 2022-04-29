Skip to main content
Sauce Gardner Doesn’t Believe Even Tom Brady Could Snap His No Touchdown Streak
Sauce Gardner Doesn’t Believe Even Tom Brady Could Snap His No Touchdown Streak

Watch: Sauce Gardner Got Lost Trying to Find Stage After Being Draft No. 4

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner’s life changed when the Jets drafted him with the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday night.

However, Gardner got a little lost on his way to the Las Vegas stage.

As Gardner was leaving the Green Room, no one must have told him which direction the stage was. The newly signed Jet headed in the completely wrong direction, turning left instead of right.

As he reached the end of the walkway, Gardner realized he’d made a mistake. He turned around and ran the correct direction, holding onto his two giant, diamond-encrusted chains with the words “sauce” on them as he did so. 

Because of the mix-up, Gardner was a tad late to the stage to grab his new jersey and pose with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. But he still had his unforgettable moment on stage in front of hundreds of thousands of NFL fans in Las Vegas.

Gardner became the first Cincinnati player drafted in the first round since Bob Bell in 1971, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

In his collegiate career, Gardner didn’t allow a single touchdown in 1,059 coverages.

