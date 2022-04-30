Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Bucs Draftee Goedeke: ‘I’m an A------ on the Football Field’

The Buccaneers traded up three spots in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft to select Central Michigan lineman Luke Goedeke.

The 312-pound lineman is known for being quite a character on and off the field. Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht joked that Goedeke’s hobbies include “weight lighting” and “driving tractors.”

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Goedeke reviewed some of his college film with former CMU teammate turned Colts draftee Bernhard Raimann. In one video, Goedeke tackled an opponent pretty hard to the ground. He had quite an honest reaction.

“I mean, I’m an a------ on the football field,” Goedeke said. “I don’t think I can lie about it. So, blocking — this was all right up my alley.”

This isn’t the first time this draft season that Goedeke has highlighted his intense playing style.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I really see myself as a guy who’s a mean, nasty and relentless guy out there on the field,” Goedeke said, via Tampa Bay Times. “I’m always looking to bury guys and just put fear into their eyes.”

Goedeke had quite an untraditional path to the NFL. He had no football scholarship offers when he graduated from high school in Wisconsin. He walked on Division III Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s football team as a tight end, only catching 12 passes in one year there.

He sent videos to Central Michigan and ended up getting a scholarship there. By his 2021 season, Goedeke was named first-team all-MAC as a right tackle.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday. 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jameis Winston (5) at a press conference.
Extra Mustard

Jameis Winston Graduated From Florida State on Friday

Seven years after being drafted by the Bucs, the former BCS champion and Heisman Trophy winner returned to campus to receive his diploma.

By Zach Koons
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7)
NFL

Pete Carroll: Geno Smith Leads QB Battle Right Now

Seattle currently has three quarterbacks on its roster, and the veteran Smith is starting with a leg up.

By Madison Williams
Jan 30, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at the American Airlines Center.
Play
NBA

NBA Playoffs Second Round: Full Schedule for Four Series

Here is the schedule for the 2022 semifinal round series starting Sunday.

By Wilton Jackson
May 18, 2021, USA: Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill on the ice for practice at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 4, 2021.
NHL

Red Wings Fire Jeff Blashill After Seven Seasons

Detroit has missed the playoffs over the past six seasons.

By Associated Press
Urban Meyer during game coverage for Fox Sports
College Football

Report: Urban Meyer ‘Deep in Negotiations’ with Fox Sports

The former Jaguars coach previously worked on the network’s “Big Noon Kickoff” for a few seasons.

By Madison Williams
North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) looks on.
NFL

Commanders Draft UNC QB Sam Howell in Fifth Round

The former Tar Heel’s slide finally stopped when Washington was on the clock to open the fifth round.

By Zach Koons
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson arrives for his introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns.
Play
NFL

Watson Attorney Seeking Plaintiffs’ Medical Records, per Report

One woman was diagnosed with PTSD following therapy sessions, but the quarterback’s attorney questions this.

By Madison Williams
Dec 18, 2021; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) celebrates after throwing a touchdown to break Joe Burrows single season touchdown passing record during the second half against the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the 2021 Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium.
Play
NFL

Patriots Draft Quarterback One Year After Taking Mac Jones

New England selects Western Kentucky star Bailey Zappe as a backup to Jones.

By Wilton Jackson