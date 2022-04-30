The Buccaneers traded up three spots in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft to select Central Michigan lineman Luke Goedeke.

The 312-pound lineman is known for being quite a character on and off the field. Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht joked that Goedeke’s hobbies include “weight lighting” and “driving tractors.”

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Goedeke reviewed some of his college film with former CMU teammate turned Colts draftee Bernhard Raimann. In one video, Goedeke tackled an opponent pretty hard to the ground. He had quite an honest reaction.

“I mean, I’m an a------ on the football field,” Goedeke said. “I don’t think I can lie about it. So, blocking — this was all right up my alley.”

This isn’t the first time this draft season that Goedeke has highlighted his intense playing style.

“I really see myself as a guy who’s a mean, nasty and relentless guy out there on the field,” Goedeke said, via Tampa Bay Times. “I’m always looking to bury guys and just put fear into their eyes.”

Goedeke had quite an untraditional path to the NFL. He had no football scholarship offers when he graduated from high school in Wisconsin. He walked on Division III Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s football team as a tight end, only catching 12 passes in one year there.

He sent videos to Central Michigan and ended up getting a scholarship there. By his 2021 season, Goedeke was named first-team all-MAC as a right tackle.

