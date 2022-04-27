Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Buccaneers’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Tampa Bay Took Each Round

The Buccaneers had quite the offseason in recent months, from Tom Brady having the shortest retirement in recorded history to coach Bruce Arians blindsiding the NFL world by calling it a career. It will be a welcome change of pace for Tampa to add some youth who will most likely not retire any time soon. 

New coach Todd Bowles, the team’s former defensive coordinator, may be inclined to bolster the team on the defensive side of the ball in the 2022 draft. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh’s status for next season is up in the air at the moment, and the team struggled throughout the season with injures to its secondary. 

Some fresh meat on the defensive line along with some depth at both safety and cornerback could be areas that need to be addressed.Offensively, Chris Godwin’s season-ending ACL injury left a hole on Tampa’s offense, and tight end Rob Gronkowski hasn’t officially decided if he’s going to retire or not.

The Buccaneers are well poised to make yet another playoff run with Brady under center, but they could use some depth and youth on both sides of the ball. Here is how the Buccaneers’ draft has turned out thus far (to be updated during NFL draft):

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

  • Round 1, Pick 27:
  • Round 2, Pick 60:
  • Round 3, Pick 91:
  • Round 4, Pick 133:
  • Round 7, Pick 248:
  • Round 7, Pick 261:

The 2022 NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds take place on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds four through seven take place on Saturday at noon. 

More NFL Coverage:

• Bears 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Chicago Took Each Round
• Rams 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Los Angeles Took Each Round
• Ravens 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Baltimore Took Each Round
• BucsGameday: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski spotted in New England Patriots gear

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday 

Breaking
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

YOU MAY LIKE

An Eagles helmet.
NFL

Eagles’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Philadelphia Took Each Round

Philadelphia enters the draft with multiple first-round picks.

By Daniel Chavkin
Carolina Panthers helmet sits on a cart during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
NFL

Panthers 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Carolina Took Each Round

Could a new quarterback join the franchise early in the 2022 draft?

By Madeline Coleman
Detailed view of a Jacksonville Jaguars football helmet
NFL

Jaguars 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Jacksonville Took Each Round

The Jaguars have the No. 1 pick for the second year in a row.

By Madison Williams
jackie-robinson
MLB

Uncovering Unseen Jackie Robinson Photos

SI has published new photos of the iconic athlete.

By Josh Rosenblat
Member Exclusive
July 29, 2021, Tokyo, Kanto, Japan: Caeleb Dressel (USA) celebrates after winning the men s 100m freestyle final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
Play
Olympics

Caeleb Dressel Faced Mental Health Struggles Before Tokyo Games

The seven-time gold medalist detailed how societal pressures led to the Florida star experiencing panic attacks and depression.

By Madeline Coleman
Liverpool beats Villarreal in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals
Play
Soccer

Liverpool on Cusp of UCL Final After Patient, Persistent Showing

The Reds are a step away from returning to the European title match after surviving the Villarreal experience with a relentlessness that was ultimately rewarded.

By Jonathan Wilson
Liverpool celebrates its first goal vs. Villarreal
Play
Soccer

Liverpool Cruises Past Villarreal in Champions League Semifinal First Leg

Sadio Mané scored in the 55th minute just after an own goal from the Yellow Submarine to send Liverpool into the second leg with the lead.

By Andrew Gastelum
Davis Mills drops back to pass for the Texans.
NFL

Texans 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Houston Took Each Round

The Texans own two picks in the top 15 and will be picking on Thursday night for the first time in three years.

By Daniel Chavkin