After Another 4th Quarter Collapse By The Timberwolves, The Grizzlies Are Moving on
Karl-Anthony Towns’s Dad Loses Bet, Dons Ja Morant’s Jersey

After the Grizzlies knocked off the Timberwolves on Friday night to advance to the second round of the playoffs, it was time for bets to be settled up.

And no, not just bets placed on the game or on the series itself, but also on friendly wagers between players and relatives.

This included a bet between Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s dad and the father of Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns’s dad is seen approaching Morant after the game, when Morant’s dad comes to the realization that the elder Towns needed to put on Ja’s jersey since the Grizzlies won the series.

The moment was caught on video during Morant’s on-court interview with ESPN following the game.

After a 4–2 series defeat, the Timberwolves are heading home. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will prepare to host the Warriors in the second round, which is slated to begin on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

