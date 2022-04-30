Skip to main content
Baker Mayfield, Deebo, OBJ, and Zion on Today's SI Feed
Baker Mayfield, Deebo, OBJ, and Zion on Today's SI Feed

Sauce Gardner Shows Off Sauce Bottle Chain to Jets Owner

Newly drafted Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner will always have his sauce on deck. Only Gardner knows which sauce he will carry with him on a given day.

Gardner gave Jets owner Woody Johnson the inside scoop on his “all purpose” sauce bottle.

“You never know what sauce is in here,” Gardner told Johnson. “It could be barbecue sauce one day, a little bit of sweet heat sauce the next day, hot sauce the next day, a little Teriyaki sauce the next, you never really know.”

Regardless which type is in the bottle, Gardner is confident that his bottle will be filed at all times. “Yeah, I am going to be filling it up,” Gardner said. You can never have too much Sauce. You been a little messy, then you got sauce dripping on the outside, that’s O.K.”

On Thursday, Gardner became the first Cincinnati player drafted in the first round since Bob Bell in 1971, according to ESPN Stats & Info. In his collegiate career, Gardner didn’t allow a single touchdown in 1,059 coverage snaps.

