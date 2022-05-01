Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Scott Foster Asks ‘Who’s Jack Harlow?’ During Hilarious Mic’d-Up Moment at Bucks-Celtics Game

Out of all the things NBA fans expected to learn during the second round of the playoffs, Scott Foster’s taste in music likely wouldn’t have landed in the top 100.

But, thanks to a courtside cameo by Jack Harlow, Foster and fellow veteran official Ed Malloy gave viewers the soundbite of the postseason (thus far) during the first quarter of Sunday’s Game 1 between the Bucks and Celtics. 

The Grammy-nominated rapper appeared on the jumbotron during a break in the action, and sparked this hilarious exchange between the confused refs:

Foster: “Who’s Jack Harlow?”

Malloy: “I have no idea.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Foster: “That’s the guy over here, right here…” (motioning to Harlow sitting courtside)

Malloy: “Yeah, who is he?”

Foster: “I don’t know, go ask him.”

While it’s fair to say both Foster, 55, and Malloy, 51, fall way out of Harlow’s targeted demographic, it’s hard to believe neither have heard of the 24-year-old star in passing. But, clearly, the pair is much more focused on keeping their heads in the game.

Who knows, maybe their viral conversation (and the response to it) will inspire one or both officials to give Harlow a listen? Based on their exchange, however, the odds of either adding his chart-topping single “First Class” to their music library are likely zero to none.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Whitmore-1
MLB

Kelsie Whitmore Becomes First Woman to Start in Atlantic League

She is starting in left field Sunday afternoon.

By Daniel Chavkin
bryce young (3)
NFL

Bryce Young Tabbed as Betting Favorite for 2023 No. 1 Pick

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is the early favorite to go No. 1 next year.

By Nick Selbe
Feb 3, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during AFC practice for the Pro Bowl at Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Report: Saints to Make ‘Aggressive Push’ to Sign Tyrann Mathieu

The free-agent safety previously visited New Orleans in April.

By Jelani Scott
Jake Paul celebrates after knocking out Tyron Woodley (not pictured) at Amalie Arena.
Boxing

Jake Paul Teases Return to Boxing Ring in Tweet

The boxer will look to extend his unbeaten streak in the ring this August.

By Mike McDaniel
Joel Embiid with his hands on his knees.
NBA

Embiid Could Return to 76ers for Game 3 vs. Heat, per Report

The Philadelphia center needs to clear concussion protocol before attempting to play.

By Daniel Chavkin
Apr 22, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; A general overall view of statue of Jackie Robinson (42) at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Jackie Robinson’s Bat From First ASG Receives Over $1 Million

The bat also came with a letter of authenticity from the Dodgers legend’s wife, Rachel.

By Jelani Scott
rob-font-marlon-vera-ufc-on-espn-35
MMA

Marlon Vera Earns Unanimous Decision Against Rob Front Behind Big Knockdowns

Vera took home the impressive win, 48-47, 49-46 and 49-46, in Saturday's UFC on ESPN 35 event.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Connor Heyward
NFL

Steelers Draft Brother of Cameron Heyward With Sixth-Round Pick

Pittsburgh brought in another player with family ties.

By Daniel Chavkin