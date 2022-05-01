Out of all the things NBA fans expected to learn during the second round of the playoffs, Scott Foster’s taste in music likely wouldn’t have landed in the top 100.

But, thanks to a courtside cameo by Jack Harlow, Foster and fellow veteran official Ed Malloy gave viewers the soundbite of the postseason (thus far) during the first quarter of Sunday’s Game 1 between the Bucks and Celtics.

The Grammy-nominated rapper appeared on the jumbotron during a break in the action, and sparked this hilarious exchange between the confused refs:

Foster: “Who’s Jack Harlow?”

Malloy: “I have no idea.”

Foster: “That’s the guy over here, right here…” (motioning to Harlow sitting courtside)

Malloy: “Yeah, who is he?”

Foster: “I don’t know, go ask him.”

While it’s fair to say both Foster, 55, and Malloy, 51, fall way out of Harlow’s targeted demographic, it’s hard to believe neither have heard of the 24-year-old star in passing. But, clearly, the pair is much more focused on keeping their heads in the game.

Who knows, maybe their viral conversation (and the response to it) will inspire one or both officials to give Harlow a listen? Based on their exchange, however, the odds of either adding his chart-topping single “First Class” to their music library are likely zero to none.

