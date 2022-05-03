Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Alex Rodriguez Reveals Five Things He’d Change About Major League Baseball

Have you ever stopped and wondered what Major League Baseball would be like if Alex Rodriguez was commissioner?

If so, the MLB legend has you covered. During ESPN’s KayRod Cast of the Phillies–Mets game on Sunday Night Baseball, Rodriguez revealed five changes he would implement in a segment called “If A-Rod Was Commissioner for A Day.”

Rodriguez’s list began with his idea of altering the strike zone in an effort to provide more entertainment for fans.

“We want more contact. In order to induce more contact, we need to lower the ball,” Rodriguez told co-host Michael Kay. “So, make the strike zone more wide and less tall. … when you look at this plate, it’s 17 inches, let’s make it 21 inches. But let’s make that ball go lower.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

A-Rod also discussed the implementation of an all-access experience involving placing cameras inside all 60 batting cages across the 30 teams. The 14-time All-Star compared the idea to seeing Tiger Woods on the driving range at Augusta or a prime Michael Jordan during shootarounds. Rodriguez feels it would add to the game’s entertainment value by giving fans behind-the-scenes access to watch their favorite sluggers practice.

The rest of Rodriguez’s list included a discussion about illegal defense where one foot would have to be placed on the dirt, allowing a maximum of 10 pitchers on a roster while limiting the number of call-ups. He would also add more entertainment during televised games similar to NFL halftime shows or performances during breaks at NBA games.

If current MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is ever in need of new, innovative ideas, perhaps he should consider setting up a meeting with the renowned businessman. However, if Rodriguez’s ideas start attracting buzz on social media, Manfred may want to look out for a possible “A-Rod for Commissioner” campaign in the near future.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

May 16, 2010; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Players on the Virginia Cavaliers women’s lacrosse team hold up signs with the number “1” in memory of Yeardley Love after the first round of the NCAA women’s lacrosse tournament game against the Towson Tigers at Klšckner Stadium. Virginia defeated Towson 14-12. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports
College

Jury Awards $15 Million To Family of Slain UVA Lacrosse Player

The verdict came almost 12 years to the day Yeardley Love was found dead in her off-campus apartment.

By Associated Press
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) moves to the basket as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends in the third quarter during game one of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs
NBA

Heat Show Their Ceiling in Game 1 Rout of 76ers

Three thoughts on Miami’s Game 1 win over Philadelphia.

By Michael Pina
Former Browns head coach Hue Jackson watches from the sidelines during a game.
NFL

NFL Could Not Substantiate Hue Jackson’s Tanking Claims

The former Browns coach alleged that the front office incentivized him to lose games during his time with the franchise.

By Zach Koons
76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after scoring a basket against the Raptors.
Extra Mustard

Raptors Broadcaster Apologizes for Comments About Joel Embiid

Jack Armstrong made a series of head-scratching remarks in the closing minutes of Game 6 between Toronto and Philadelphia.

By Zach Koons
Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

DeAndre Hopkins Speaks Out After Violating NFL’s PED Policy

The Cardinals star received a six-game suspension on Monday.

By Jelani Scott
deandre-hopkins-cardinals
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: DeAndre Hopkins Suspended Six Games

Newly acquired Marquise Brown suddenly becomes more valuable, while Kyler Murray takes a hit.

By Michael Fabiano
FILE - Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins looks to the sideline during a timeout in second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Dec. 13, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Cardinals three-time All-Pro receiver Hopkins has been suspended six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
NFL

Hopkins’s Manager Issues Statement Following Star WR’s Suspension

The Cardinals receiver will miss the first six weeks of the 2022 regular season after violating the NFL’s PED policy.

By Jelani Scott
Warriors forward Draymond Green dribbles the ball during a game.
NBA

Draymond After Ejection: ’Never Going to Change the Way I Play’

The forward’s flagrant-2 foul in Game 1 won’t impact the way he plays for the rest of the series.

By Zach Koons