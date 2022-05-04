On Tuesday, an Aaron Judge home run went viral after a Blue Jays fan gave the home run ball to a young fan donning Judge’s jersey.

Well, that fan’s life just keep getting better. Before Wednesday’s Yankees-Blue Jays game, nine-year-old Derek Rodriguez, got a chance to meet his favorite player. Mike Lanzillotta, the fan who initially caught the ball, was also invited down to meet the players.

It was a heartwarming moment that Judge said he was grateful for.

“It was a special moment,” Judge said, via Newsday’s Erik Boland. “A Blue Jays fan, to have that moment with a young Yankee fan, that’s a moment that’s been around the world now. It speaks volumes to the Blue Jays fans they have here, it’s a cool little connection they got.”

Although he has been in the league since 2016, Judge still said he is honored when he sees fans where his jersey to games.

“That still gives me goosebumps to this day, to see little kids wearing my number, wearing my jersey,” he said. “I used to be in his position, that little kid, rooting on my favorite players and teams. That was a pretty cool moment that I definitely won’t forget.”

As for Lanzillotta, he also received a surprise as the Blue Jays gave him a signed George Springer jersey to replace the ball he gave away.

