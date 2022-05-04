Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Aaron Judge Meets With Fan Who Received His Home Run Ball in Toronto

On Tuesday, an Aaron Judge home run went viral after a Blue Jays fan gave the home run ball to a young fan donning Judge’s jersey.

Well, that fan’s life just keep getting better. Before Wednesday’s Yankees-Blue Jays game, nine-year-old Derek Rodriguez, got a chance to meet his favorite player. Mike Lanzillotta, the fan who initially caught the ball, was also invited down to meet the players.

It was a heartwarming moment that Judge said he was grateful for.

“It was a special moment,” Judge said, via Newsday’s Erik Boland. “A Blue Jays fan, to have that moment with a young Yankee fan, that’s a moment that’s been around the world now. It speaks volumes to the Blue Jays fans they have here, it’s a cool little connection they got.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Although he has been in the league since 2016, Judge still said he is honored when he sees fans where his jersey to games.

“That still gives me goosebumps to this day, to see little kids wearing my number, wearing my jersey,” he said. “I used to be in his position, that little kid, rooting on my favorite players and teams. That was a pretty cool moment that I definitely won’t forget.”

As for Lanzillotta, he also received a surprise as the Blue Jays gave him a signed George Springer jersey to replace the ball he gave away.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jalen Hurts screams in celebration for the Eagles.
Betting

Hurts on Eagles’ Support: ‘It’s My Opportunity, It’s My Team’

The third-year quarterback is confident in the direction of the franchise.

By Daniel Chavkin
Someone holding a sign that says "Human Rights Are Not Up For Debate."
High School

Georgia High School Athletic Group Bans Transgender Athletes

The ban will begin at the beginning of next school year after the state’s high school association executive committee voted unanimously in favor of it.

By Associated Press
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverly (22)
Extra Mustard

Patrick Beverly Can’t Help Himself From Trolling Warriors

The Timberwolves guard noted that his team never allowed Ja Morant to score 47 points.

By Madison Williams
madison bumgarner
Play
Extra Mustard

Video Shows What Bumgarner Appeared to Say Before Ejection

The veteran pitcher did not take kindly to umpire Dan Bellino’s check for foreign substances, and said something that led to an ejection.

By Nick Selbe
Karim Benzema celebrates for Real Madrid
Play
Soccer

Real Madrid Rides Another Comeback to UCL Final With Win Over Man City

The Spanish giants scored three goals from the 90th minute on to overcome a late deficit and advance to the Champions League final.

By Andrew Gastelum
Shane Beamer on the sidelines for South Carolina.
College Football

Shane Beamer Suggests Spring Scrimmage for College Football

The South Carolina head coach thinks the schedule can be tweaked for the better.

By Daniel Chavkin
Rodrygo scores two late goals for Real Madrid vs. Man City
Soccer

No Champions League Chaos Is Beyond Real Madrid

The pregame tifo read, “Another magical night for the kings of Europe.” And so it was, with a late flurry and extra time penalty sending Real Madrid back to the final.

By Jonathan Wilson
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11)
Extra Mustard

Micah Parsons Jokes About Old Jahan Dotson Tweet

The Cowboys star’s former Penn State teammate was drafted by the Commanders last week.

By Madison Williams