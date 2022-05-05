Skip to main content
NFL Players Debate Ryan Tannehill’s Viral Comment About Mentoring Malik Willis

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill caused some furrowed brows across the NFL on Tuesday when he said it wasn’t his job to mentor Tennessee’s rookie quarterback Malik Willis. On Wednesday, players and veterans throughout the league weighed in on the matter.

“We’re competing against each other, we’re watching the same tape, we’re doing the same drills,” Tannehill said Tuesday. “I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him, but if he learns from me along the way, then that’s a great thing.”

Tannehill also said that he thought it would be “great” if Willis learned from him while working together along the way, but the sentiment that he was less than eager to take his rookie understudy under his wing struck a chord with other players.

Tannehill, who’s started under center for Tennessee the last three seasons, revealed during the same press conference that the Titans did not inform him that they planned to take Willis prior to making the pick. Despite being unaware of the franchise’s intentions, the veteran quarterback shared that he called the team’s new rookie immediately after the selection was announced.

Last season, Tannehill completed 67.2% of his passes for 3,734 yards, 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Check out some of the responses to the veteran quarterback’s comments below.

