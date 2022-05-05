Charles Barkley Not Impressed With Shaq's Opinion on Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro had another strong night on Wednesday, scoring 18 points in Game 2 vs. Philadelphia after totaling 25 points in Game 1 a few nights earlier.

Herro’s performance this year has gotten the attention of one NBA analyst. Shaquille O’Neal explained that he thinks its time to put Herro in the same tier as Trae Young and Luka Dončić.

“Anybody who talks like that and comes out and plays like that, you’ve got to believe them,” O’Neal said. “He said ‘you guys are always marveling Trae and marveling Luka, you need to marvel me,’ and we’re all marveling him right now.”

However, not everybody agreed with that. Charles Barkley explained that Herro’s role is not comparable to that of Young or Dončić.

“The kid’s a heck of a player but he’s not in the same category as those guys because they’ve got different responsibilities,” Barkley said.

Barkley believes that Herro can not be looked at as a high-level star while he isn’t in the starting lineup.

“Coming off the bench, being instant offense playing against bench guys is not the same as going there every night, having to get 25-30 and lead your team.”

In his third season in the NBA, Herro averaged a career-high 20.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 66 games, while only making 10 starts. Those numbers were good enough for Herro to win the 2022 Sixth Man of the Year Award.

So far, in seven playoff games, he has averaged 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists.