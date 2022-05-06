Skip to main content
Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Hospitalized After Minor Car Accident
Jerry Jones Car Crash Video Released: Cowboys Owner T-Bones Another Car

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was first reported to be involved in a “minor car accident” on Wednesday in Dallas, but upon a released video of the incident, it appears that the crash was more than “minor.”

The video, released by TMZ Sports, shows Jones’ car t-boning another car at a pretty quick speed in an intersection. It is still unknown whether Jones was the driver or the passenger.

The silver car appeared to be attempting a left turn from the right line on a one-way road. Jones’s car was in one of the left lanes causing the car to t-bone the silver one, which spun around from impact.

The video then transitions to Jones interacting with the person whose car he hit. The owner appeared to be limping while walking, too.

Jones then checks his legs and body for any injuries. The 79-year-old was later taken to a hospital for “precautionary reasons,” but was quickly discharged after it appeared that everything was “all good.”

It is unknown if the other car’s passengers had any severe injuries or not.

