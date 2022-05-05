Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Jerry Jones Involved in Minor Car Crash in Dallas, per Reports

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was taken to a hospital for “precautionary reasons” after being involved in a minor car accident on Wednesday, ESPN’s Todd Archer reports.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones told Archer his father was released from the hospital and everything is “all good.” The Cowboys owner is currently resting at home after being discharged.

The incident reportedly occurred just after 8 p.m. ET local time near Wolf and Harry Hines Boulevard, which is when emergency vehicles jumped into action. Archer reports Jones suffered “minor injuries,” but there is no indication whether the Cowboys owner was driving or a passenger.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Since no one died at the scene, the Dallas police will not reveal the names of everybody involved in the crash.

Jones has dealt with medical issues lately, including a minor one that prevented him from speaking at the NFL combine. He is set to turn 80 years old in the fall.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) attempts a free throw against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
NBA

NBA Draft Big Board: Ranking the Top 100 Prospects

Jabari Smith Jr., Jaden Ivey, Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren lead our list of top prospects in the 2022 NBA draft class.

By Jeremy Woo
jimmy-haslam-roger-goodell
Play
NFL

The NFL Just Approved a Manual for ‘Legal Tanking’

Why every player now needs to know exactly what’s in his coach’s contract.

By Conor Orr
Sep 4, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) pushes off Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Omar Brown (24) in the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings: Who's #1?

By Michael Fabiano
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) moves the ball against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half in game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs.
NBA

The Point God Is the Ultimate Closer

Chris Paul is out-manipulating Luka Dončić and the Mavericks in the conference semifinals.

By Rohan Nadkarni
The Seattle Sounders win the Concacaf Champions League
Soccer

It’s Only Fitting That Seattle Breaks MLS’s CCL Glass Ceiling

For all the jokes about what Seattle has invented as it relates to American soccer, the Sounders have been a model MLS franchise and make for a worthy trailblazer.

By Brian Straus
wnba logo (1)
WNBA

WNBA Releases Statement In Response to Leaked Roe v. Wade Draft

Following a leak of the Supreme Court’s draft on overturning the landmark case, the WNBA said it would “continue to support and advocate for women.”

By Nick Selbe
draymond green (2)
Extra Mustard

JJ Redick Tees Off on ‘Mad Dog’ Russo’s Draymond Green Comments

Appearing on ESPN’s ‘First Take’, Redick criticized Russo for his lamentation of Green’s outspoken ways.

By Nick Selbe
The Seattle Sounders win the Concacaf Champions League title
Soccer

Seattle Ends MLS’s CCL Futility, Routs Pumas to Win Concacaf Title

The Sounders have done it, capturing MLS’s first Concacaf title in the CCL era thanks to a rout of Liga MX’s Pumas UNAM.

By Avi Creditor