Extra Mustard

Mark Sanchez Says NIL Has USC ‘On Par’ With SEC Teams

Lincoln Riley has been active in his use of the transfer portal to revamp the USC football program ahead of the 2022 season. Since leaving Oklahoma for Los Angeles, Riley has brought in several high-profile players including former Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receivers Mario Williams and Latrell McCutchin.

As name, image and likeness rules have given college athletes more ability to profit while in school, recent developments have led to speculation of some players getting paid to transfer. Former USC quarterback Mark Sanchez sees how Riley and the Trojans have been able to stay on par in this aspect with some of the top programs in the country.

“You can compete with these SEC schools and now we are on par with them,” Sanchez said on The Herd with Collin Cowherd show. “All these collectives created so that everybody gets a little piece of the action—I don’t know where this ever stops. These bidding wars … It’s the wild, wild west right now. But USC is dishing out some cash and figuring it out.”

In the latest state of affairs in the transfer portal, Riley has been under fire as Pittsburgh All-American wide receiver Jordan Addison officially entered the transfer portal on Tuesday and is looking for a new home. Addison has not ruled out a return to the Panthers’ program. However, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi reportedly suspected that USC was tampering by reaching out to Addison prior to him entering the transfer portal.

As the rumors surrounding tampering have not been proven, Riley could be on the verge of adding another star player to facilitate the resurgence of the Trojans football team next season. And the former Trojans star quarterback loves it. 

