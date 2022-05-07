Veteran linebacker Von Miller may have signed a humongous deal with the Bills in free agency, but he appeared to reveal that another team was in the running to land him earlier this offseason: the Cowboys.

Miller posted a photo on his Instagram story Friday that showed him standing alongside Dallas breakout linebacker Micah Parsons. Above the photo, he wrote, “Damn @_micahparsons11 It almost happened.”

Although Miller and Parsons would’ve formed one of the most fearsome pass-rushing duos in the league, the three-time First Team All-Pro opted to make way for Buffalo, signing a six-year, $120 million contract. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, his deal included $51.5 million guaranteed, with $34 fully guaranteed at signing.

The Bills may have won the sweepstakes to sign Miller, but both the Rams and the Cowboys were in pursuit of the eight-time Pro Bowler. He even revealed that he considered returning to the Broncos, where he began his career, but felt that Buffalo offered him the chance to win multiple Super Bowls in the years to come.

"It had to be something special. It had to be the Buffalo Bills to really get me over the hump," Miller said in March. “And right when I signed on the contract, I felt good. The smile came back. The happiness came back. Von came back.”

Miller, who turned 33 in March, spent the latter part of the 2020 season with the Rams after starting the campaign with the Broncos. He posted five sacks in eight games with Los Angeles before adding four more during the team’s playoff run. He ended the year as a Super Bowl champion for the second time in his career.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Dallas Cowboys coverage, go to Cowboys Country.