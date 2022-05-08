Rich Strike’s victory at the Kentucky Derby is one of the biggest sports upsets in recent memory. At 79-1 odds, and with a lot of ground to make up in such little time, the winning horse came out of nowhere to take home the crown.

Another look at the race shows just how unlikely the victory was. NBC Sports released an overhead view of the home stretch, showing Rich Strike finding another gear to blitz past the competition for the win.

Jockey Sonny Leon led the horse through the crowd, found an opening, then made the move to shoot all the way to first play seemingly out of nowhere. Rich Strike surpassed the odds-on favorite Epicenter, and another favorite in Zandon at the last minute.

