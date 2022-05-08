It’s been a number of years now since Nebraska and Texas were nationally relevant on the college football landscape.

The two storied programs, which rose to prominence in the ’90s and early ’00s, have struggled in recent years returning to past form.

In fact, since the two teams met in the 2009 Big 12 Championship game, they have both been essentially identical programs.

For the better part of the last 15 years, the two teams have struggled to finish with better than a .500 record, despite the fact that the programs have both amassed a significant amount of talent.

Texas is hoping that they can build on a positive year one under coach Steve Sarkisian, while Nebraska looks to right the ship after electing to stick with embattled coach and former Huskers quarterback Scott Frost.

Neither team has been able to return to the prominence of the past, but can they turn a corner in the near future?

It remains to be seen, but college football has certainly been missing something without both teams performing to their capability, which is something that hasn’t been the case in a long, long time.