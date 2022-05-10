Monty Williams was named the 2021–22 NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Suns to a league-best 64–18 record during the regular season, the NBA announced on Monday.

The only thing better than his coaching performance this year was the manner in which he received the award.

Williams was surprised with the honor by his family after Phoenix’s practice on Monday. As point guard Chris Paul was talking to the team, Williams’s son walked in holding the Coach of the Year trophy, presenting his father with the honor as the Suns applauded.

After he embraced his family, Williams gave a touching speech to his players, giving them due credit for his award win.

“I’m just grateful that you guys allowed me and the staff to coach you guys the way we do,” he said. “The connection we have, the family atmosphere, everybody back here that makes all of this work and having my family be a part of this … this is so stinkin’ cool. I love you guys, I appreciate it, but this is us.”

Monday’s Coach of the Year win is the culmination of a remarkable three years in Phoenix, in which Williams has completely changed the trajectory of the franchise. Since taking over the Suns after the team went 19–63 during the 2018–19 season, Williams has compiled a 149–78 record and led the team to a Western Conference championship. Phoenix fell to Milwaukee in six games in the NBA Finals last summer.

Williams had already won the National Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year Award for the second season in a row last month. He also served as a coach in the All-Star Game for the first time in his career in 2022.

With his hardware now secured, Williams can now turn his focus back to the Suns’ Western Conference semifinals series against the Mavericks. Phoenix and Dallas are currently tied 2–2 headed into Game 5.

