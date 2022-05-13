Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
2022 NFL Schedule Release: Biggest Winners and Losers
2022 NFL Schedule Release: Biggest Winners and Losers

Chargers Win NFL Schedule Day With Hilarious Anime Announcement Video

The NFL’s schedule release day has evolved into an opportunity for social media managers to show off their creativity in recent years. Every spring, organizations let their social media teams come up with fun ways to reveal their schedule.

This year, one of the fan favorites for most creative schedule reveal belongs to the Chargers. Los Angeles created an anime-inspired video, which depicts every opponent in succession.

The Chargers’ full schedule features Amazon’s first ever Thursday Night Football game vs. Kansas City and two Monday night games vs. Indianapolis and Denver. They will also play the Rams on New Years day on Sunday Night Football.

While Los Angeles’s video had the strongest reaction among viewers, a few other teams also successfully revealed their schedule in a creative way. The Panthers used a nostalgia theme for their video, while the Giants enlisted Eli Manning’s help for their unveiling.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

However, Los Angeles’s tweet won the night, receiving over 10,000 retweets in just two hours.

More Extra Mustard:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Sep 26, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) on the sideline during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
Play
Extra Mustard

Taylor Lewan Fed Up With NFL Schedule Reveals

As the NFL has increasingly made a show out of its full schedule release, Lewan is among those that just wants to get to the point.

By Wilton Jackson
pete-carroll-seahawks
Play
NFL

NFL Schedule 2022: Seattle, Arizona, Dallas Face Unenviable Stretches

Lots of travel, little rest, impossible stretches, and a lack of primetime games . . . these teams have a right to complain.

By Conor Orr
Danny Green of the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA

Danny Green Leaves 76ers–Heat Game With Knee Injury

He had to be carried off the floor after going down.

By Daniel Chavkin
Fireworks at Paul Brown stadium for a Bengals NFL game.
NFL

NFL Schedule Release 2022: Full Slates for All 32 Teams

All 32 NFL team schedules were released on Thursday.

By Dan Lyons
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3)
NFL

Broncos 2022 Schedule Released

Denver will face a loaded AFC West, along with a stacked NFC West during the 2022 season.

By Madison Williams
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10)
NFL

Chargers 2022 Schedule Released

Justin Herbert will lead his team to a potential NFL playoff run after the team slightly missed the postseason last year.

By Madison Williams
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4)
NFL

Raiders 2022 Schedule Released

Derek Carr and newly signed receiver Davante Adams hope to lead the team to its second consecutive postseason.

By Madison Williams
Broncos Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Football
Play
NFL

Colorado Sheriff Shares Details of Jerry Jeudy Arrest

He will appear before a county judge on Friday morning and a temporary protection order will go into effect.

By Wilton Jackson