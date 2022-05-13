The Chargers enter the 2022 season with high hopes to make the playoffs after just barely missing the ’21 NFL postseason.

Los Angeles finished with a 9–8 record last season, but because of its Week 18 loss to the Raiders in overtime, the team just slightly missed their playoff spot.

Justin Herbert had a stellar year, though, finishing second in the league for passing yards with 5,014. Additionally, he threw 38 touchdowns.

The Chargers added former Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack to their star studded defense for next season. The team already has four-time Pro Bowler Joey Bosa on their squad.

The team needs a powerful defense in the AFC West, which is argued to be one of the toughest divisions in the 2022 season. The Chiefs, who led the division, haven’t made any major changes this offseason except for losing their star receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. The Raiders, on the other hand, gained a star receiver in Davante Adams. The Broncos added Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson to their team.

Here is the Chargers’ full 2022 schedule, which includes the first “Thursday Night Football” game of the season vs. the Chiefs on Sept. 15.

Full Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. Raiders

Week 2: Thursday, September 15 at Chiefs

Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Jaguars

Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Texans

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Browns

Week 6: Monday, October 17 vs. Broncos

Week 7: Sunday, October 23 vs. Seahawks

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Sunday, November 6 at Falcons

Week 10: Sunday, November 13 at 49ers

Week 11: Sunday, November 20 vs. Chiefs

Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at Cardinals

Week 13: Sunday, December 4 at Raiders

Week 14: Sunday, December 11 vs. Dolphins

Week 15: Sunday, December 18 vs. Titans

Week 16: Monday, December 26 at Colts

Week 17: Sunday, January 1 vs. Rams

Week 18: Date TBD at Broncos

