Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Aidan Hutchinson Reminds Lions GM Brad Holmes of Another No. 2 Pick

With the second pick of the NFL draft, the Lions took the player many believed to be the best in the draft, Michigan edge Aidan Hutchinson. The decision was so easy for Detroit, the team actually got in trouble with the league for making the pick so soon.

General manager Brad Holmes has been scouting players for almost 20 years in the NFL, and he gave an interesting comparison for who Hutchinson can be in the league.

“The first time I saw him was back in 2020 when I was still with the Rams. He was playing a different position, more of an interior role.” Holmes said on The Rich Eisen Show. “When I first saw him, he reminded me of Chris Long a little bit, and I was with the Rams back when we drafted Chris Long.”

Holmes went into detail about how the Rams came to scouting Long before they took him No. 2 overall in 2008.

“The reason why that was such a unique comparison is because at the time, back in ’08, we were more of like a four-man front team defense, and Chris Long was running like a 3–4 at UVA. We had to project him as kind of an edge guy,” he added.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Holmes explained when he first saw Hutchinson, the Rams were also running a 3–4 defense under Brandon Staley, so he had to project him to the team similarly to how they had with Long.

However, Hutchinson broke out last year, which completely opened up his versatility and possibility as a pro.

“Then you see him the next season and he just shows a whole new toolbox, that I was like, ‘Wow.’ And it just kind of built an uptick in excitement and like for him. We're really, really excited about him,” Holmes said.

Long went on to play in 11 NFL seasons, totaling 70 sacks for three different teams. If Hutchinson goes on to have Long’s production, that would be a huge win for Detroit.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Detroit Lions coverage, go to All Lions. 

Breaking
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA former player Robert Horry shoots during the 2013 NBA All-Star shooting stars competition at the Toyota Center.
Extra Mustard

Horry Says Lillard Is NBA’s Greatest-Ever Clutch Shooter

“Big Shot Bob” made a living knocking down clutch shots, but he says Lillard “has hit a clutch shot against every team.”

By Wilton Jackson
Raiders midfield logo.
NFL

NFL Considered Moving Raiders to St. Louis, per Report

The league was thinking about filling the St. Louis void before the Rams officially relocated.

By Daniel Chavkin
Jerry Jeudy before a Broncos game.
Play
NFL

Jeudy’s Girlfriend Asks for Case Against Him to Be Dismissed

The Broncos receiver was arrested on Thursday after a dispute between the couple.

By Associated Press
Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks (24) walks off the court after a flagrant two foul was call on him during the first half in game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at FedExForum.
Play
NBA

Dillon Brooks Shares Message for Warriors After Series Loss

Brooks: “They know that we are going to come every single year.”

By Wilton Jackson
Former Ravens safety Earl Thomas looks on during a game.
NFL

Earl Thomas Arrested for Violating Protective Order

The 33-year-old NFL veteran faces third-degree felony charges in Texas.

By Mike McDaniel
Jarvis Landry catches a warmup pass.
NFL

Jarvis Landry to Make $6 Million with Saints, per Report

The wide receiver is set to hit the market again next offseason.

By Daniel Chavkin
deshaun watson
NFL

Watson Situation Didn’t Impact Scheduling, NFL VP Says

The league’s VP of Broadcast Planning Mike North said that the Browns quarterback’s legal situation and potential unavailability did not impact how the league scheduled Cleveland’s games for next season.

By Mike McDaniel
Nick Saban on the sidelines for Alabama.
College Football

Nick Saban Concerned About ‘Parity’ in College Football

The Alabama head coach believes the sport could use balance across the conferences.

By Daniel Chavkin