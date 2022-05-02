Lions Turned Card in For Aidan Hutchinson 'So Fast' NFL Got Upset
The Detroit Lions knew fairly quickly who they wanted to target with their No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Leading up to the draft, Aidan Hutchinson was widely believed to be among the leaders to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick.
As the draft approached, the Jacksonville Jaguars became more enamored with Georgia's Travon Walker, who eventually became the top pick in the draft.
The Lions became so excited, they rushed and turned in their card so quickly that the league became "mad" at the organization.
NFL writer Peter King explained, "After the Jaguars picked Travon Walker number one, the Lions told the league the pick was in, and it was Hutchinson -- within a minute of the Walker pick. “We turned the card in so fast the league got mad at us," said one Lions official."
When Hutchinson discovered he was not the top pick, he was praying the Lions would make the call.
“I’m not quite sure what happened, but they did end up taking Travon. Congrats to him. That’s freaking awesome," he said. "First thought, I was just praying the Lions were going to take me. It’s a little bit scary when you get in that green room and the Lions are on the clock and you’re just sitting there like, ‘Dear God, please pick me.’ That was kind of what was running through my head.”
Recommended Lions Articles
Lions' 2022 Draft Provides Reason for Real Hope
Read more on how the Detroit Lions are in a better position to win today than they were going into round one of the 2022 NFL Draft Thursday.
Lions' Post-Draft Depth Chart
Here is an early look at the Detroit Lions' depth chart for the 2022 season.
Mock Draft Roundup: Way-Too-Early 2023 Mock Drafts Give Lions New QB
Mock draft season never ends!
The Lions defense may just end up benefiting from a motivated player, who said he may find ways to use being passed by the Jaguars as motivation.
"I find little ways to motivate me. If that’s one team passed on me, I guess I could use that as motivation. That’s kind of how I do things.”
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome
- @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_ @camrenclouthier
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.