Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Watch: Ciara Explains What It’s Like To Be Married to Russell Wilson

Renowned recording artist Ciara is making her inaugural appearance as an SI Swim Issue cover model in the 2022 edition that was released Monday.

The 36-year-old is married to Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Ciara discussed what it’s like to be married to the NFL star in an exclusive interview with SI.

“I met my Boo back in 2015. I’ll never forget the day that he and I met … It’s like, when you know, you know. What I love is my husband’s heart and how he thinks of us. He’s always thinking of us. He loves serving at heart. That’s just who he is in general. He will go from football practice to taking Future to baseball practice or taking Sienna to ballet. He doesn’t want to miss a moment,” she said.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“He and I share the same vision for our babies, which I think makes the world of a difference, that we’re on the same page. It’s important that our kids—you know, they have way more access than we had growing up—so we want to make sure we keep them humble in the process to make sure they do things like having to pick up after themselves and knowing that life isn’t going to be handed to you.”

Ciara also discussed the business and philanthropic initiatives she shares with Wilson in an effort to give back to the community.

“Education is important to us, [fighting] poverty is important to us. You just want to keep finding ways to give back. And so that’s what I feel like I’m ultimately doing. Everything that I do for is to make an impact. We have our Why Not You Academy, which is a charter school. And we always say to the kids that you decided to be here today. You woke up and decided to because they don’t have to pay for school, but they decide they want to be there and they want to make a difference in their lives. And to know that we’re a part of that is so powerful and so important, and which is another example of what drives us to keep that standard going.”

Check out Ciara’s inaugural appearance, and the 2022 SI Swim Issue in its entirety here.

Breaking
SI Swimsuit

YOU MAY LIKE

kim-kardashian-soccer
Extra Mustard

Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Maye Musk, Yumi Nu Highlight This Year’s SI Swim Covers

The four cover models for this year's issue have been revealed.

By Mary Hawkins
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) drives to the basket against Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Phoenix.
NBA

Chris Paul Says He Isn’t Retiring After Playoff Loss

The 37-year-old point guard will return to Phoenix next season and has no plans on retiring.

By Mike McDaniel
kimsi2022dr
Extra Mustard

Watch: Kim Kardashian On Why Now Was The Time to Appear in The Swimsuit Issue

The 41-year-old Kardashian is making her inaugural cover appearance in the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue.

By Mike McDaniel
Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles against the Kentucky Wildcats.
NBA

2022 NBA Draft Lottery: Previewing What's at Stake for Each Team

Here’s what you should know about each team heading into lottery night.

By Jeremy Woo
kim-kardashian-soccer
Extra Mustard

Kim Kardashian Featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Kardashian makes her first appearance in the magazine.

By Mary Hawkins
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) looks on as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket in the first half of game seven of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs.
NBA

The Suns and Their Season Succumbed to the Terror of Luka Doncic

Phoenix’s season—which before the playoffs had been the best in franchise history—ended in shocking, confusing, humiliating fashion on Sunday night.

By Rohan Nadkarni
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Albert Pujols (5) reacts after the final out in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium.
MLB

Pujols Makes Historic Pitching Debut in Cardinals’ Blowout Win

Pujols, who allowed a pair of home runs, became the oldest player to make his major league pitching debut since 1929.

By Associated Press
The power forward broke a record previously held by Steph Curry while Boston stifled Milwaukee's offense.
NHL

Rangers Eliminate Penguins on Panarin's OT Winner in Game 7

Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime to give the Rangers a 4–3 victory over Pittsburgh and send them into the second round.

By Associated Press