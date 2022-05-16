Kim Kardashian Discusses Childhood, Motherhood At SI Swim Shoot

Businesswoman, reality TV star and mother Kim Kardashian made her Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Cover model debut in the 2022 issue released Monday. You can check out her photoshoot here.

Kardashian, who is best known for her role in the reality TV series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic for the feature. She is one of four cover models, joining Ciara, Maye Musk and Yumi Nu.

In addition to building a multi-faceted business empire, Kardashian has maintained strong relationships with her sisters, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie, her brother Rob and her mother Kris. She discussed the importance of her tight-knit family as she made her SI Swimsuit debut.

“It was hectic all the time with six kids in the house. But, a fun chaos,” she said. “I had the best childhood ever, so it’s really fun to see now that that’s the daily routine in my house with all the hecticness and getting everyone ready for school and getting everyone in the car; it’s a really crazy hectic life that I somewhat feel very calm in.

“Me and all my family we pretty much all live in the same gated community. I remember one time I was having a hard time and you just don’t know does your baby have a fever or is it a rash? I called Khloé and it’s 10 p.m. at night and said ‘I’ll be there.’ Three minutes later she walks in the door. Those nights when you’re up late and your babies are sick and you don’t know what to do and you have that family support— that’s the best thing ever. But, then it’s also so fun that all my sisters have kids the same ages so we all are going through it at the same time. Family’s just the best.”

Kardashian is also a mother to four children: daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm. She spoke with SI Swim about balancing a successful career while being a parent.

“Unless you’re a parent, you really don’t get how challenging it is,” Kardashian explained. “There are night’s where you just are like ‘I don’t want to do this. I don’t want to adult anymore. This is really hard every kid is crying and no one will go to bed.’ The most stressful time as a parent is when I do a photoshoot with the kids. Every time after I attempt to do a Christmas Card I’m just like, ‘I’m never doing this again’. I’ll individually do a shot with each kid and have to photoshop it together. I say that every year and then every year I attempt it I’m like, ’Nope, they’re a year older we got this! We’re not going to fight! We’re going to get through it. No one’s going to cry today.’ And then it’s a nightmare and I’m like, ‘I’m never doing that again.’”

Kardashian also discussed what it was like to make her SI Swimsuit debut at age 41.

“Every girl has been obsessed with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers. They’re iconic,” she said. “Every time I would see magazines like this, especially in the 90s when I was growing up, it’s always these perfect, tall, thin women and I just have never been that.

“I vividly remember Tyra Banks on the cover and women with curves. I remember thinking that is so cool. But, I still didn’t think I would have—I thought you had to be a professional model and a runway model. It was always really young girls. I don’t want to date myself or sound old, but in my 40s? That’s crazy!”

Check out Kardashian’s inaugural appearance and the entire 2022 SI Swim Issue here.