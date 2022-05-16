Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Watch: Kim Kardashian On Why She’s Doing The Swimsuit Issue Now

Reality TV star, businesswoman and mother Kim Kardashian made her SI Swimsuit Cover model debut in the issue that was released Monday.

Kardashian, who is best known for her role in the reality TV series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, was photographed in the Dominican Republic for the feature. She is one of four cover models, joining Ciara, Maye Musk and Yumi Nu.

Kardashian discussed what it was like to make her SI Swimsuit debut at age 41.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I vividly remember Tyra Banks on the cover and women with curves. I remember thinking that is so cool. But, I still didn’t think I would have—I thought you had to be a professional model and a runway model. It was always really young girls. I don’t want to date myself or sound old, but in my 40s? That’s crazy!”

Check out Kardashian’s inaugural appearance and the entire 2022 SI Swim Issue here.

Breaking
SI Swimsuit

YOU MAY LIKE

kim-kardashian-soccer
Extra Mustard

Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Maye Musk, Yumi Nu Highlight This Year’s SI Swim Covers

The four cover models for this year's issue have been revealed.

By Mary Hawkins
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) drives to the basket against Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Phoenix.
NBA

Chris Paul Says He Isn’t Retiring After Playoff Loss

The 37-year-old point guard will return to Phoenix next season and has no plans on retiring.

By Mike McDaniel
Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara appears on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards
Extra Mustard

Watch: Ciara Explains What It’s Like To Be Married to Russell Wilson

The 36-year-old discussed her relationship with the NFL star in an exclusive interview with SI.

By Mike McDaniel
Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles against the Kentucky Wildcats.
NBA

2022 NBA Draft Lottery: Previewing What's at Stake for Each Team

Here’s what you should know about each team heading into lottery night.

By Jeremy Woo
kim-kardashian-soccer
Extra Mustard

Kim Kardashian Featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Kardashian makes her first appearance in the magazine.

By Mary Hawkins
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) looks on as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket in the first half of game seven of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs.
NBA

The Suns and Their Season Succumbed to the Terror of Luka Doncic

Phoenix’s season—which before the playoffs had been the best in franchise history—ended in shocking, confusing, humiliating fashion on Sunday night.

By Rohan Nadkarni
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Albert Pujols (5) reacts after the final out in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium.
MLB

Pujols Makes Historic Pitching Debut in Cardinals’ Blowout Win

Pujols, who allowed a pair of home runs, became the oldest player to make his major league pitching debut since 1929.

By Associated Press
The power forward broke a record previously held by Steph Curry while Boston stifled Milwaukee's offense.
NHL

Rangers Eliminate Penguins on Panarin's OT Winner in Game 7

Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime to give the Rangers a 4–3 victory over Pittsburgh and send them into the second round.

By Associated Press