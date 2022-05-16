Watch: Kim Kardashian On Why She’s Doing The Swimsuit Issue Now

Reality TV star, businesswoman and mother Kim Kardashian made her SI Swimsuit Cover model debut in the issue that was released Monday.

Kardashian, who is best known for her role in the reality TV series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, was photographed in the Dominican Republic for the feature. She is one of four cover models, joining Ciara, Maye Musk and Yumi Nu.

Kardashian discussed what it was like to make her SI Swimsuit debut at age 41.

“I vividly remember Tyra Banks on the cover and women with curves. I remember thinking that is so cool. But, I still didn’t think I would have—I thought you had to be a professional model and a runway model. It was always really young girls. I don’t want to date myself or sound old, but in my 40s? That’s crazy!”

Check out Kardashian’s inaugural appearance and the entire 2022 SI Swim Issue here.