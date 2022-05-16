Skip to main content
Russell Wilson Tweets Support for Ciara After SI Swimsuit Cover: ‘You Inspire Me’

After Ciara was featured as one of four cover models in SI Swim’s 2022 issue released Monday, her husband Russell Wilson tweeted his support of his wife’s big day.

“’Momma! We made it!’ You are not only the most beautiful woman in the world, but your heart, your kindness, your love for others, your ability to make the world dance, you’re a big time CEO, an incredible wife and mother! You inspire me! Congrats cover girl!” Wilson tweeted on Monday afternoon.

Following her cover shoot in Barbados, Ciara sat down for an exclusive cover shoot interview with SI Swimsuit Editor in Chief MJ Day about what the support of Wilson has meant to her.

“It’s a blessing–there’s nothing better than having him by my side. To be able to have someone to go to that you trust, that you know has got your back, to have that in life is so precious, it’s a blessing, I know it’s a blessing, so I’m grateful for that. I’m grateful for all that we get to do in life together and his support is amazing and it’s a blessing,” Ciara said.

Check out Ciara’s full SI Swim appearance and the entire 2022 issue here.

