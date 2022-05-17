Skip to main content
LeBron James, Josh Allen and Vince McMahon on Today's SI Feed
LeBron James Excited for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame on ‘College GameDay’

Lakers star LeBron James is a noted Ohio State fan and when he saw that his Buckeyes got a primetime matchup on ESPN’s College GameDay, he couldn’t contain his excitement. 

“What’s the date of this??? Need it ASAP!!” James said in a Tweet Tuesday. 

The four-time MVP apparently missed that the date was announced about two hours earlier. Ohio State will start its season on Sept. 3 against Notre Dame and will host the Fighting Irish at 7:30 p.m. ET. 

Ohio State finished last season 11–2 and capped off the campaign with a 48–45 win over Utah in the Rose Bowl. Notre Dame also finished 11–2 but lost to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl 37–35. 

The Lakers’ schedule for next season hasn’t been released yet, but I’m sure James would love an off day on that particular Saturday. 

