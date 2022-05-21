Adley Rutschman achieved one of the biggest dreams of his life when Baltimore announced that baseball’s top prospect was headed to Oriole Park at Camden Yards to make his MLB debut on Saturday.

However, the moments leading up to the No. 1 pick of the 2019 MLB draft finding out his new assignment had him a little nervous. As he sat in a chair inside of an office, one would think that Rutschman was about to get in trouble for doing something wrong.

Instead, it was everything the catcher could have ever wanted. Take a look.

“The first day I saw you [Rutschman] in 2020 there was something different,” a staff member outside the frame told Rutschman. “… Don’t go out there and do anything more than you have to. We’re not looking for a hero. Be Adley Rutschman because the regular Adley Rutschman is plenty… especially when you’re going to Camden Yards and you’re going to play in the Big Leagues for the first time.”

Following that moment came loud roars of “let’s go” from Rutschman’s teammates. He is slated to make his Orioles’ debut Saturday night against the Rays.

Baltimore (16-24) currently sits in last place in the AL East. Rutschman’s grand opportunity comes after Baltimore designated catcher Anthony Bemboom for assignment.

The 24-year-old was drafted by the Orioles in ’19 but has played on several minor league teams. During the spring, Rutschman dealt with a triceps injury which held him back from earning a roster spot with the Orioles on Opening Day.

In 19 minor league games this season, Rutschman has posted a .309 batting average, a .427 on base percentage, recorded 21 hits, three home runs, nine RBIs and scored 12 runs.

