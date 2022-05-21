MLB’s top prospect, Adley Rutschman, has officially been called up to the join the Orioles’ major league roster on Saturday.

In a video captured by the Orioles, you can see the moment in which Rutschman found out he’s headed to Camden Yards to play in the majors. His teammates were there to celebrate him once he heard the news.

The 24-year-old is expected to make his major league debut on Saturday night vs. the Rays at home. The Orioles are currently 16–24 this season, and sit in last place in the AL East .

In order to make room for Rutschman on the roster, catcher Anthony Bemboom was designated for assignment.

Rutschman was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 MLB draft by the Orioles. Since then, he’s had his fair share of experience in the minor leagues. Just this year, he’s played for a Class-A Advanced, Double-A and then Triple-A team. However, he’s dealt with a triceps injury for most of the spring, which played a role in preventing him from making the Orioles’ Opening Day roster.

His 2022 batting average through 19 minor league games is .309. He has a .427 on base percentage. He has 21 hits this season, with three home runs, nine RBIs and 12 runs scored.

In his three minor league seasons combined, Rutschman played in 179 games, averaging .292/.391/.488. He hit 30 home runs during that span.

